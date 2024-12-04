 />
Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India defeats Pakistan 5-3 in finals to win its fifth title

The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, to win its fifth title on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 21:59 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India has now won the title in three consecutive editions—2015, 2023, and 2024.
India has now won the title in three consecutive editions—2015, 2023, and 2024.
India has now won the title in three consecutive editions—2015, 2023, and 2024.

The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, to win its fifth title on Wednesday.

India has now won this tournament for a record five times, including their previous triumphs in 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. 

Hockey India, on this occasion, announced a cash reward of 2 lakhs to each player and 1 lakh to each support staff member for their impeccable title defense and dominating performances in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup.

While India was settling into the game, Pakistan’s captain, Shahid Hannan, pounced on a stray ball in the shooting circle and beat Bikramjeet Singh in a one-on-one to steal a goal for Pakistan. India responded immediately by earning a penalty corner, and Araijeet Singh Hundal unleashed a powerful drag flick to the top right corner to restore parity.

Both teams traded circle entries without finding the back of the net until the end of the first quarter.

READ | Harmanpreet Singh credits Hockey India League for shaping his career, looks forward to its return

Within three minutes of the second quarter, India was awarded another penalty corner, and Araijeet stepped up again, finding the gap between Pakistan’s goalkeeper, Muhammad Janjua, and the postman with a thunderous drag flick to give India the lead. Following this, the Indian forwards relentlessly pressured Pakistan’s defense.

Soon, Dilraj weaved past two defenders on the left wing and struck the board, extending India’s lead to 3-1. Although Pakistan mounted occasional attacks on the Indian goal and earned a penalty corner as the first half came to a close, Sufyan Khan showcased his drag flicking skills, beating Bikramjit Singh in goal to make it 3-2.

Araijeet created two chances in quick succession as the third quarter began, but Pakistan’s goalkeeper, Muhammad Janjua, pulled off amazing saves on both occasions to keep Pakistan in the match. Both teams went back and forth until, with six minutes left in the quarter, Sufyan Khan flicked the ball into the Indian goal from a penalty corner, ensuring that Pakistan entered the last quarter level on score.

As soon as the last quarter began, India seized the initiative. Manmeet Singh skillfully maneuvered past his marker and found an unmarked Araijeet in front of the goal, who deflected the ball into the goal to restore India’s lead and complete his hat-trick.

With ten minutes to go, Zikriya Hayat embarked on a counter-attack, but Indian goalie Prince Deep Singh rushed out to avert any further danger. With six minutes left in the game, India earned a penalty corner and employed a variation to free up Araijeet, who smashed the ball into the top right corner with his flick, making it 5-3 for India.

As the game neared its conclusion, Shahid carved out a significant goal-scoring opportunity, but Prince Deep stood firm in goal, swatting away the attempt and sealing India’s victory.

