Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men’s hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker, whose exceptional performances led India to historic Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, breaking a 41-year medal drought, credits the Hockey India League (HIL) for playing a crucial role in shaping his career.

From winning the Ponty Chadha award for the most promising player of the tournament in the 2015 HIL to becoming one of the world’s top drag-flickers, it has been an incredible journey for Harmanpreet, who highlighted how the league has groomed him for the international stage.

“My journey in the Hockey India League was very positive. When I first joined, I was young, lacking confidence and maturity. I benefited immensely from interacting with seasoned professionals, discussing the game, and seeking guidance. This league provides a unique platform for young and international players to learn and grow by actively seeking advice and knowledge. Playing alongside international players exposed us to diverse perspectives and innovative strategies, significantly contributing to the revival of Indian hockey and our performance at the Tokyo Olympics,” opined Harmanpreet to Sportstar.

As HIL returns after a seven-year hiatus in a new avatar, the Punjab-born player attracted the highest bid (₹78 lakh) in the HIL auction from the JSW-owned Soorma Hockey Club. Harmanpreet was delighted to be picked by the Punjab-based franchise.

“Being from Punjab, I’m incredibly excited to represent my home state team. I didn’t know which team would pick me, but when Soorma selected me, I was overjoyed, especially being the highest bid. However, beyond personal achievement, the real thrill lies in the league’s return. I can’t wait to get back on the field,” said the 28-year-old.

In 2013, Harmanpreet was picked up by then-HIL franchise Dabang Mumbai and played three years before the league was discontinued. Harmanpreet was playing for the India U-21 team and was yet to make his senior international debut, he recalled how the experience helped his game, especially his role as a penalty corner specialist.

“I was a young drag-flicker and with me were Kieran Govers, Jeremy Hayward, and Florian Fuchs and I got a chance to play with those top players. I have also played with Arjun Halappa bhai. When you play with them you get to learn a lot of things about the situations at the international level, the structure, what is the mindset, how they prepare before the matches, and what is their training schedule, so these are all the important things I got get to learn and it helped me in my transition to the international level,” explained the Indian captain, who has 212 goals in 241 international appearances.

Harmanpreet Singh (right) of Dabang Mumbai won the Ponty Chadha award for the most promising player of the tournament in the 2015 HIL. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Soorma will see a reunion of former Mumbai teammates Harmanpreet and Hayward, tasked with penalty corner conversions and providing defensive solidity. The midfield will be anchored by Belgian star Victor Wegnez and former junior India captain Harjeet Singh. Three-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, Vincent Vanasch will be their final line of defence.

Adding to the team’s think tank, Halappa will assume the role of technical consultant, while former India skipper Sardar Singh, known for his exceptional game-reading abilities, will serve as the mentor.

When asked about his team’s structure, Harmanpreet said, “I’m pleased with the composition of our team. Our defensive, midfield, and attacking units, coupled with the experience of our goalkeeper, position us favourably for the upcoming league. We believe we will do well in HIL and provide tough competition to our opponents.”

The Indian captain expressed confidence in the competitive spirit of the younger generation of Indian players. He is eager to share his experience with them, emphasising the importance of creating a comfortable team environment.

“We will strive to make them (youngsters) feel like they’ve been part of the team for a long time. We encourage them to practice and play freely, without any nerves or self-doubt. Our seniors, Sardar paaji and Arjun bhai, shared this commitment when we were young. I’ll do my best to guide and support the juniors, proactively offering advice even if they don’t seek it out,” added Harmanpreet.

“This is a golden opportunity for young individuals to showcase their best abilities. Whether it’s on the field, facing media, or communication skills, they’ll be given tasks that will boost their confidence and enhance their knowledge and skills in technical and tactical aspects of modern international hockey.”

Even though India’s hockey has made significant strides with back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time since 1972, the sport’s talent base remains concentrated in a few regions like Haryana, Punjab, and Odisha.

When asked about this issue, Harmanpreet stated, “Every state has teams and domestic tournaments are organised everywhere. To elevate the sport further, we hope for an expanded Hockey India League or more international tournaments. By organising matches across various states, we can expose local audiences to top-tier competition. This will inspire young players and reignite their passion for hockey. I believe this approach will shape the future of the sport.”

Despite the renewed buzz for the HIL, concerns linger about the Senior Nationals becoming a mere formality due to the absence of international stars, leading to diminished competitiveness and crowd interest.

While all current senior national team players participated in the 2023 senior nationals, ahead of the Paris Olympics, only a handful were involved this year. The Indian skipper explained this decision for much-needed rest for players after a demanding international schedule.

However, Harmanpreet Singh emphasised the significant role of the Senior Nationals in the Indian hockey ecosystem, particularly for player development.

“I think at least 4-5 players from the Indian national team should participate in Senior Nationals for each state if they represent the state. It will help domestic players to gain exposure and competition will improve. This will also enhance the overall skill level and competitiveness of Indian hockey players,” concluded the player from Punjab.