Dutch F1 Grand Prix to end in 2026: organisers

The Dutch Grand Prix has been held since 2021 in the windswept seaside resort of Zandvoort on the North Sea coast.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 17:33 IST , The Hague - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO- Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the field after the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
FILE PHOTO- Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the field after the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO- Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the field after the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The home Grand Prix of Formula One’s Dutch World Champion Max Verstappen will come to an end in 2026, organisers said on Wednesday.

“We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026,” GP director Robert van Overdijk said in a statement.

The Dutch Grand Prix has been held since 2021 in the windswept seaside resort of Zandvoort on the North Sea coast.

Hundreds of thousands of orange-clad Dutch F1 fans cram into the small town to cheer on their hero Verstappen who, until this year, won every race on his home track.

This year’s edition saw a minor speed bump on his drive towards the World Championship, as he endured a miserable weekend in changeable weather, losing out to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

ALSO READ | Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end

Van Overdijk told national broadcaster NOS said there were “various options on the table” to continue holding the Dutch GP, as Formula One looks to expand into new markets.

“We could have rotated with other circuits, there was also the possibility to continue annually,” said Van Overdijk.

But in the end, the decision was taken to end the race after the 2026 edition, he said.

“We’re going out with a bang. Of course it also makes us a bit sad, but more than anything else, we’re proud.”

He acknowledged the role that Verstappen -- “in my mind the greatest Dutch sporting star ever” -- had played in the success of the Grand Prix.

“In 2026, we will close an iconic chapter in Dutch sporting history. Max Verstappen has of course been a big driving force in that,” he said.

“Above all, let’s enjoy the two race weekends we have left.”

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will take place from August 29-31.

“I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

