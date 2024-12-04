 />
Atletico Madrid’s Le Normand available to compete after brain injury, says coach Simeone

Published : Dec 04, 2024 23:07 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Atletico Madrid’s Robin Le Normand in action with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
Atletico Madrid’s Robin Le Normand in action with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Robin Le Normand in action with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand will be available to compete in Thursday’s Copa del Ray second-round game at CP Cacereno after recovering from a brain injury, manager Diego Simeone said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury following his collision with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni late in their 1-1 draw on September 29 and needed medical attention on the pitch.

Le Normand has so far made eight appearances with Atletico since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning the Euros with Spain.

“First of all, we were thinking about the health of the player. That’s what the club, doctors, and physios focused on as a first step,” Simeone told reporters.

“Then comes the player, who started to get in shape and is now ready to start competing from tomorrow. Seeing the enthusiasm that he transmits, he is very happy and eager to help the team.”

Atletico, which is on a seven-match winning streak ahead of Thursday’s game, is looking to extend its victorious run across all competitions, but Simeone said the side needs to maintain consistency in the season.

ALSO READ: LGBTQ group disappointed after Man Utd squad don’t wear rainbow jackets

“We have things to improve, the team grows from a block, and I always call that block a team, neither offensive nor defensive,” Simeone said.

“From there, we need that consistency, which is the most difficult thing to maintain during the season.”

Simeone said the competition among players is helpful for Atletico as the side is focused on training to perform better as a team against Cacereno, who has a good record playing at home.

“We have the motto ‘wearing the Atletico shirt in every game is a great opportunity’. Many would like to be in our place, and we need to have this embedded within,” Simeone said.

“From there, we will make a team to try to hurt a Cacereno that does very well at home and that will compete as it did against (Real) Madrid (last year).”

Further, Simeone said he is hopeful for forward Antoine Griezmann’s return on Friday as he will be unavailable against Cacereno.

