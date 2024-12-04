 />
Premier League 2024-25: LGBTQ group disappointed after Man Utd squad don’t wear rainbow jackets

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy, also a practising Muslim, declined to wear a rainbow armband for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest and Tuesday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 19:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with Lisandro Martinez during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.
FILE - Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with Lisandro Martinez during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE - Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with Lisandro Martinez during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An independent LGBTQ supporters’ group of Manchester United has expressed its disappointment after specially-designed jackets to mark the club’s official Rainbow Laces game were not worn by players ahead of Sunday’s home win against Everton.

Fans’ group Rainbow Devils had worked with the club on the event in support of the LGBTQ community, but the plans for the squad to wear the Adidas warm-up jackets were abandoned after one player declined to take part, citing his own personal religious beliefs.

“Shortly before the game, Rainbow Devils was informed that these jackets would not be worn,” the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The reason being that one of the match day squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally held beliefs. Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them.

“This was obviously a great disappointment to Rainbow Devils but also to all those who had worked hard at the club to deliver this event.”

Rainbow Devils said they respected the right of players to have their own views and said they would continue to work with the club on inclusivity through the One Love initiative.

The club declined to identify the player who refused to wear the jacket but defended its support of inclusivity.

ALSO READ: Palace’s Guehi to face no formal action over ‘Jesus’ message on rainbow armband

“Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion,” the club said in a statement.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position,” they added.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy, also a practising Muslim, declined to wear a rainbow armband for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest and Tuesday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Ipswich defended Egyptian Morsy’s decision.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance,” the club said in a statement.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.”

Palace captain Marc Guehi wrote a religious message on his armband against Newcastle United on Saturday that said “I love Jesus” and then “Jesus loves you” in the match against Ipswich.

