Palace’s Guehi to face no formal action over ‘Jesus’ message on rainbow armband

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will reportedly face no formal action from the Football Association (FA) despite adding a Christian message to his rainbow armband in defiance of a warning over the display of religious messages.

The player and the club had been reminded of FA kit regulations after he wore an armband with the handwritten message “I love Jesus” in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old wore one stating “Jesus loves you” during Palace’s 1-0 win at Ipswich, but British media said on Wednesday the FA would still not take action.

The club and the England defender, who has previously spoken about his religious beliefs, were again reminded of kit regulations which ban religious messages.

Captains have been wearing rainbow armbands in the past two rounds of Premier League matches as part of the Rainbow Laces, campaign, to show support for LGBTQ inclusion in sport.

The campaign, which the Premier League runs in partnership with charity Stonewall, ends with Thursday’s Premier League games.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner appealed for “calm” over the issue after his side’s win at Portman Road.

“Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well,” he said.

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Manchester United: What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?

“He has his opinion, and we accept and respect every opinion.”

The FA did not get involved in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen to wear a standard captain’s armband owing to his religious beliefs.

Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father, John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.

“Did he offend anyone? I don’t think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, ‘Jesus loves everyone’, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote,” he told newspaper the Daily Mail.

“Marc said yes and did the right thing by wearing it, but people are having a go at him. The FA are happy for the crowd to sing ‘God Save The King’ when England plays, which mentions God and religion.

“And they are happy to have the religious hymn ‘Abide With Me’ during the (FA) Cup final, yet they have a go at my son for expressing his beliefs. Where is the sense in that? What has he done wrong?”

A spokesman for Stonewall said: “It has been incredible to see so many football teams at all levels support our campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all.

“When we see clubs show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, it helps people feel safe and welcome both on and off the pitch.

“It is up to individuals to choose if and how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.”