 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Pune leg fixtures.

Updated : Dec 04, 2024 21:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 91 and 92 at the Badmintion Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on December 4, 2024.

The scores will read: Telugu - UP (1st match) | Haryana - Bengal (2nd match)

  • December 04, 2024 21:38
    Halftime | Haryana 17-17 Bengal

    Scores level after the end of first half. 

    Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz

  • December 04, 2024 21:37
    17-17

    Bengal inflicts ALL-OUT on Haryana. Vinay gets the bonus. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:36
    16-14

    Maninder comes in and gets a point. Haryana down to last man.

  • December 04, 2024 21:36
    16-13

    Vinay picks up another bonus. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:35
    15-13

    Pranay gets a touch point. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:35
    15-12

    Vinay gets a bonus. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:34
    14-12

    Maninder on a do-or-die raid gets a point via a kick. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:34
    14-11

    Vinay gets another touch point on do-or-die raid. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:32
    12-11

    SUPER TACKLE from Rahul Sethpal. Steelers are back. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:31
    10-11

    Pranay gets a touch on Naveen. Haryana down to last two. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:30
    10-10

    Vinay gets a bonus on a do-or-die raid. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:30
    9-10

    Pranay on a do-or-die raid gets two points. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:28
    9-8

    Bengal gets a point. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:24
    9-7

    Pranay gets a touch point on Sanjay. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:23
    9-6

    Fazel attempts to dash out Vinay but the Haryana raider makes it to the midline. Two points for Steelers. 

    Bengal challenges. Review unsuccessful. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:21
    7-6

    Maninder is taken out by the entire Haryana defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:21
    6-6

    Shivam is dashed out by Bengal’s defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:18
    6-5

    Vinay is taken down again. One point each is the decision. 

    Decision changed again. Point only to Bengal. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:17
    6-4

    Pranay on a do-or-die raid and fails to get a point. Decion changed. Point awarded to Bengal. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:15
    6-3

    Shivam gets two raid points. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:14
    4-3

    Bengal gets Vinay again. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:14
    4-2

    Maninder is dashed out by Haryana’s defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:13
    3-2

    Shadloui comes on a raid and goes back empty handed. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:13
    3-2

    Pranay is sent to the bench by Haryana’s defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:10
    2-2

    Bengal takes out Shivam. Haryana gets bonus. 

    Haryana takes review. They claim one defender out of bounds. Review unsuccessful. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:09
    1-1

    Maninder goes back empty handed on his first raid. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:08
    1-1

    Vinay comes for the first raid of the match and goes straight to the bench. Vinay gets the bonus. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:08
    Toss Update | Score will read Haryana - Bengal

    Bengal won the toss, Haryana to raid first. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:02
    Starting Lineups | Haryana vs Bengal

    Haryana Steelers - Jaideep (c), Shadloui, Vinay, Shivam, Rahul, Sanjay, Naveen


    Bengal Warriorz - Fazel (c), Pranay, Nitesh, Maninder, Siddhesh, Mayur, Manjeet

  • December 04, 2024 21:02
    Second Match - Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz

    PKL 11 4b.jpg

  • December 04, 2024 21:01
    Fulltime | Telugu 33-36 UP

    UP Yoddhas wins the match on the last seconds of the match. 

    Telugu Titans 33-36 UP Yoddhas

    Good news, Manjeet is seen walking, hopefully it is not a serious injury. 

  • December 04, 2024 21:00
    33-36

    Gagan on the last raid of the match gets two points. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:59
    33-34

    Vijay Malik on a raid ventures to the lobby without a touch and Yoddhas gets a point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:58
    33-33

    Bhavani picks up a point for Yoddhas. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:58
    33-32

    Vijay gets a touch on Mahender. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:57
    32-32

    Gagan picks up a bonus but is sent to the bench. 

    Hitesh gets a yellow card - Yoddhas down a man for the rest of the match.

  • December 04, 2024 20:55
    31-31

    Gagan gets a touch point. Scores Level.

  • December 04, 2024 20:55
    31-30

    Titans inflict ALL-OUT on Yoddhas. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:55
    28-30

    Bharat is taken down by Titans. Yoddhas down to last man. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:53
    27-30

    Ohhh!! What a raid. Manjeet almost cleans up the entire Yoddhas. SUPER RAID. Bonus plus four five raid. SIX point for Titans.

    UP challenges. Review unsuccessful 

    The raider appears to be injured. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:50
    21-30

    Gagan with another two point raid. Titans down to last man. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:47
    21-28

    Ashish is sent to the bench. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:47
    21-27

    Gagan adds another raid point to his kitty. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:46
    21-26

    Ashish gets a point for Telugu Titans after a while. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:44
    20-26

    Gagan on a do-or-die raid is taken down but his fingers goes over the mid line, it is a SUPER RAID - four points. 

    Telugu challenges. Review unsuccessful. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:42
    20-22

    Ashish gets a touch point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:38
    19-22

    Vijay Malik gets a raid point after a while. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:37
    18-22

    Gagan with yet another bonus point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:36
    18-21

    Gagan on a do-or-die raid picks up a bonus point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:35
    18-20

    Manjeet with a Dubki gets a touch point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:34
    17-20

    Vijay Malik is taken down again. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:33
    17-19

    Yoddhas inflict ALL-OUT on Titans. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:32
    17-16

    Yohhas get another tackle point. Titans down to last man. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:31
    17-15

    Vijay Malik on a do-or-die raid is sent to the bench. Titans down to last two.

  • December 04, 2024 20:30
    17-14

    Gagan gets a toe touch on Manjeet. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:29
    17-13

    Gagan gets a touch on Ajit Pawar. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:28
    17-12

    Ashish Narwal is taken down by Yoddhas’ defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:28
    17-11

    Bharat gets a touch point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:23
    Halftime | Telugu 17-10 UP

    The first half comes to an end and Titans goes into the break with a 7 point lead.

    Telugu Titans 17-10 UP Yoddhas

  • December 04, 2024 20:22
    17-10

    Another tackle point for the Titans. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:21
    16-10

    Ashish comes in for a raid and he’s stopped by the defenders near the mid line, but a defender goes over. Titans get the point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:20
    15-10

    Bharat gets a touch on Ajit Pawar. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:19
    15-9

    Vijay Malik on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point with a kick on Surender. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:18
    14-9

    Titans takes down Bhavani. Shankar with the thigh hold. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:16
    13-9

    Manjeet is also sent to the bench by Yoddhas. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:16
    13-8

    Surender comes on a do-or-die raid and is taken down. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:15
    12-8

    Ashish Narwal joins Vijay Malik to the bench. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:13
    12-7

    Vijay picks up a bonus and then sent to the bench. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:13
    11-6

    Bhavani picks up a bonus for Yoddhas. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:09
    11-5

    Bharat is dashed out by Titans. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:09
    10-5

    Ashish is taken down by Mahender’s ankle hold. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:07
    10-4 | Titans inflict ALL-OUT

    Telugu inflicts ALL-OUT on Yoddhas. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:06
    7-3

    Vijay Malik against two of Yoddhas gets a point. Up down to last man. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:06
    6-3

    Gagan Gawda come in and gets a bonus point for UP. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:05
    6-2

    Vijay Malik gets a touch point with a brilliant kick. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:05
    5-2

    Bharat gets a bonus point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:04
    5-1

    Ashish on Titans’ do-or-die raid gets a touch on Mahender. Yoddhas down to three. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:03
    4-1

    Surender comes in for a do-or-die raid and is taken down by Titans’ defence.

  • December 04, 2024 20:00
    3-1

    Vijay gets another raid point. 

  • December 04, 2024 20:00
    2-1

    Surender Gill opens Yoddhas’ account with a successful raid. 

  • December 04, 2024 19:59
    2-0

    Bhavani Rajput is sent to the bench by Titans’ defence. 

  • December 04, 2024 19:59
    1-0

    Vijay Malik comes in for the first raid of the match and gets a touch on Sumit. 

  • December 04, 2024 19:58
    Toss Update | Score will read Telugu - UP

    UP Yoddhas won the toss, Telugu Titans to raid first. 

  • December 04, 2024 19:52
    LIVE action coming soon!

    Both teams are warming up and ready to enter the mat.

    Stay tuned for live coverage.

  • December 04, 2024 19:21
    Starting Lineups | Telugu vs UP

    Telugu Titans - Vijay (c), Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit, Shankar, Ashish


    UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Mahender, Bhavani, Sumit (c), Surender, Hitesh, Ashu

  • December 04, 2024 19:19
    Relive yesterday’s action

    Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba dominates Puneri Paltan to win Maharashtra Derby; Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants ends in thrilling draw

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 89 and 90 at the Badmintion Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on December 3, 2024.

  • December 04, 2024 18:57
    Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out

    Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune

    The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

  • December 04, 2024 18:34
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • December 04, 2024 18:21
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 04, 2024 18:16
    Live-streaming info!

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • December 04, 2024 18:16
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of the day, while Haryana Steelers faces Bengal Warriorz in later.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024 /

Telugu Titans /

UP Yoddhas /

Haryana Steelers /

Bengal Warriorz /

Pawan Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, December 4: International Series to host $2 million event in Gurugram
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8 Highlights: Ding forces draw against Gukesh in 51 moves
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: LGBTQ group disappointed after Man Utd squad don’t wear rainbow jackets
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar becomes most successful captain in PKL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: U Mumba dominates Puneri Paltan to win Maharashtra Derby; Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants ends in thrilling draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Points Table: Haryana Steelers on top, Bengaluru Bulls at bottom after Noida leg in season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2024: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan to set the tone for final leg of PKL 11 in Pune
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, December 4: International Series to host $2 million event in Gurugram
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8 Highlights: Ding forces draw against Gukesh in 51 moves
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: LGBTQ group disappointed after Man Utd squad don’t wear rainbow jackets
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment