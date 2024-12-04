Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Pune leg fixtures.

Updated : Dec 04, 2024 21:38 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 91 and 92 at the Badmintion Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on December 4, 2024.

The scores will read: Telugu - UP (1st match) | Haryana - Bengal (2nd match)