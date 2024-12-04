Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans

- December 04, 2024 21:38Halftime | Haryana 17-17 Bengal
Scores level after the end of first half.
Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz
- December 04, 2024 21:3717-17
Bengal inflicts ALL-OUT on Haryana. Vinay gets the bonus.
- December 04, 2024 21:3616-14
Maninder comes in and gets a point. Haryana down to last man.
- December 04, 2024 21:3616-13
Vinay picks up another bonus.
- December 04, 2024 21:3515-13
Pranay gets a touch point.
- December 04, 2024 21:3515-12
Vinay gets a bonus.
- December 04, 2024 21:3414-12
Maninder on a do-or-die raid gets a point via a kick.
- December 04, 2024 21:3414-11
Vinay gets another touch point on do-or-die raid.
- December 04, 2024 21:3212-11
SUPER TACKLE from Rahul Sethpal. Steelers are back.
- December 04, 2024 21:3110-11
Pranay gets a touch on Naveen. Haryana down to last two.
- December 04, 2024 21:3010-10
Vinay gets a bonus on a do-or-die raid.
- December 04, 2024 21:309-10
Pranay on a do-or-die raid gets two points.
- December 04, 2024 21:289-8
Bengal gets a point.
- December 04, 2024 21:249-7
Pranay gets a touch point on Sanjay.
- December 04, 2024 21:239-6
Fazel attempts to dash out Vinay but the Haryana raider makes it to the midline. Two points for Steelers.
Bengal challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- December 04, 2024 21:217-6
Maninder is taken out by the entire Haryana defence.
- December 04, 2024 21:216-6
Shivam is dashed out by Bengal’s defence.
- December 04, 2024 21:186-5
Vinay is taken down again. One point each is the decision.
Decision changed again. Point only to Bengal.
- December 04, 2024 21:176-4
Pranay on a do-or-die raid and fails to get a point. Decion changed. Point awarded to Bengal.
- December 04, 2024 21:156-3
Shivam gets two raid points.
- December 04, 2024 21:144-3
Bengal gets Vinay again.
- December 04, 2024 21:144-2
Maninder is dashed out by Haryana’s defence.
- December 04, 2024 21:133-2
Shadloui comes on a raid and goes back empty handed.
- December 04, 2024 21:133-2
Pranay is sent to the bench by Haryana’s defence.
- December 04, 2024 21:102-2
Bengal takes out Shivam. Haryana gets bonus.
Haryana takes review. They claim one defender out of bounds. Review unsuccessful.
- December 04, 2024 21:091-1
Maninder goes back empty handed on his first raid.
- December 04, 2024 21:081-1
Vinay comes for the first raid of the match and goes straight to the bench. Vinay gets the bonus.
- December 04, 2024 21:08Toss Update | Score will read Haryana - Bengal
Bengal won the toss, Haryana to raid first.
- December 04, 2024 21:02Starting Lineups | Haryana vs Bengal
Haryana Steelers - Jaideep (c), Shadloui, Vinay, Shivam, Rahul, Sanjay, Naveen
Bengal Warriorz - Fazel (c), Pranay, Nitesh, Maninder, Siddhesh, Mayur, Manjeet
- December 04, 2024 21:02Second Match - Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
- December 04, 2024 21:01Fulltime | Telugu 33-36 UP
UP Yoddhas wins the match on the last seconds of the match.
Telugu Titans 33-36 UP Yoddhas
Good news, Manjeet is seen walking, hopefully it is not a serious injury.
- December 04, 2024 21:0033-36
Gagan on the last raid of the match gets two points.
- December 04, 2024 20:5933-34
Vijay Malik on a raid ventures to the lobby without a touch and Yoddhas gets a point.
- December 04, 2024 20:5833-33
Bhavani picks up a point for Yoddhas.
- December 04, 2024 20:5833-32
Vijay gets a touch on Mahender.
- December 04, 2024 20:5732-32
Gagan picks up a bonus but is sent to the bench.
Hitesh gets a yellow card - Yoddhas down a man for the rest of the match.
- December 04, 2024 20:5531-31
Gagan gets a touch point. Scores Level.
- December 04, 2024 20:5531-30
Titans inflict ALL-OUT on Yoddhas.
- December 04, 2024 20:5528-30
Bharat is taken down by Titans. Yoddhas down to last man.
- December 04, 2024 20:5327-30
Ohhh!! What a raid. Manjeet almost cleans up the entire Yoddhas. SUPER RAID. Bonus plus four five raid. SIX point for Titans.
UP challenges. Review unsuccessful
The raider appears to be injured.
- December 04, 2024 20:5021-30
Gagan with another two point raid. Titans down to last man.
- December 04, 2024 20:4721-28
Ashish is sent to the bench.
- December 04, 2024 20:4721-27
Gagan adds another raid point to his kitty.
- December 04, 2024 20:4621-26
Ashish gets a point for Telugu Titans after a while.
- December 04, 2024 20:4420-26
Gagan on a do-or-die raid is taken down but his fingers goes over the mid line, it is a SUPER RAID - four points.
Telugu challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- December 04, 2024 20:4220-22
Ashish gets a touch point.
- December 04, 2024 20:3819-22
Vijay Malik gets a raid point after a while.
- December 04, 2024 20:3718-22
Gagan with yet another bonus point.
- December 04, 2024 20:3618-21
Gagan on a do-or-die raid picks up a bonus point.
- December 04, 2024 20:3518-20
Manjeet with a Dubki gets a touch point.
- December 04, 2024 20:3417-20
Vijay Malik is taken down again.
- December 04, 2024 20:3317-19
Yoddhas inflict ALL-OUT on Titans.
- December 04, 2024 20:3217-16
Yohhas get another tackle point. Titans down to last man.
- December 04, 2024 20:3117-15
Vijay Malik on a do-or-die raid is sent to the bench. Titans down to last two.
- December 04, 2024 20:3017-14
Gagan gets a toe touch on Manjeet.
- December 04, 2024 20:2917-13
Gagan gets a touch on Ajit Pawar.
- December 04, 2024 20:2817-12
Ashish Narwal is taken down by Yoddhas’ defence.
- December 04, 2024 20:2817-11
Bharat gets a touch point.
- December 04, 2024 20:23Halftime | Telugu 17-10 UP
The first half comes to an end and Titans goes into the break with a 7 point lead.
Telugu Titans 17-10 UP Yoddhas
- December 04, 2024 20:2217-10
Another tackle point for the Titans.
- December 04, 2024 20:2116-10
Ashish comes in for a raid and he’s stopped by the defenders near the mid line, but a defender goes over. Titans get the point.
- December 04, 2024 20:2015-10
Bharat gets a touch on Ajit Pawar.
- December 04, 2024 20:1915-9
Vijay Malik on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point with a kick on Surender.
- December 04, 2024 20:1814-9
Titans takes down Bhavani. Shankar with the thigh hold.
- December 04, 2024 20:1613-9
Manjeet is also sent to the bench by Yoddhas.
- December 04, 2024 20:1613-8
Surender comes on a do-or-die raid and is taken down.
- December 04, 2024 20:1512-8
Ashish Narwal joins Vijay Malik to the bench.
- December 04, 2024 20:1312-7
Vijay picks up a bonus and then sent to the bench.
- December 04, 2024 20:1311-6
Bhavani picks up a bonus for Yoddhas.
- December 04, 2024 20:0911-5
Bharat is dashed out by Titans.
- December 04, 2024 20:0910-5
Ashish is taken down by Mahender’s ankle hold.
- December 04, 2024 20:0710-4 | Titans inflict ALL-OUT
Telugu inflicts ALL-OUT on Yoddhas.
- December 04, 2024 20:067-3
Vijay Malik against two of Yoddhas gets a point. Up down to last man.
- December 04, 2024 20:066-3
Gagan Gawda come in and gets a bonus point for UP.
- December 04, 2024 20:056-2
Vijay Malik gets a touch point with a brilliant kick.
- December 04, 2024 20:055-2
Bharat gets a bonus point.
- December 04, 2024 20:045-1
Ashish on Titans’ do-or-die raid gets a touch on Mahender. Yoddhas down to three.
- December 04, 2024 20:034-1
Surender comes in for a do-or-die raid and is taken down by Titans’ defence.
- December 04, 2024 20:003-1
Vijay gets another raid point.
- December 04, 2024 20:002-1
Surender Gill opens Yoddhas’ account with a successful raid.
- December 04, 2024 19:592-0
Bhavani Rajput is sent to the bench by Titans’ defence.
- December 04, 2024 19:591-0
Vijay Malik comes in for the first raid of the match and gets a touch on Sumit.
- December 04, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read Telugu - UP
UP Yoddhas won the toss, Telugu Titans to raid first.
- December 04, 2024 19:52LIVE action coming soon!
Both teams are warming up and ready to enter the mat.
Stay tuned for live coverage.
- December 04, 2024 19:21Starting Lineups | Telugu vs UP
Telugu Titans - Vijay (c), Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit, Shankar, Ashish
UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Mahender, Bhavani, Sumit (c), Surender, Hitesh, Ashu
- December 04, 2024 19:19Relive yesterday’s action
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba dominates Puneri Paltan to win Maharashtra Derby; Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants ends in thrilling draw
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 89 and 90 at the Badmintion Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on December 3, 2024.
- December 04, 2024 18:57Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out
- December 04, 2024 18:21Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- December 04, 2024 18:16Live-streaming info!
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- December 04, 2024 18:16Greetings!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of the day, while Haryana Steelers faces Bengal Warriorz in later.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers 17-17 Bengal Warriorz; UP Yoddhas wins nail-biter against Telugu Titans
- Indian sports wrap, December 4: International Series to host $2 million event in Gurugram
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8 Highlights: Ding forces draw against Gukesh in 51 moves
- WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
- Premier League 2024-25: LGBTQ group disappointed after Man Utd squad don’t wear rainbow jackets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE