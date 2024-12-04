World Chess Championship 2024, Round 8: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out fifth consecutive draw

India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren played out a draw in the eighth round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.

This is the fifth consecutive draw between the two players, leaving the two level on points.

An English Opening pattern to eighth round saw Gukesh start positively, pushing Ding back with some aggressive moves with the black pieces. Once again, Ding conceded a time advantage to his opponent.

But, the defending champion rallied back to restore parity and eventually the two shook hands on a draw, which ensured the two continued to stay tied on points.