D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding

Round 1
Liren began his title defence in style as he trumped Gukesh with black pieces in the opening round.
Round 2
Gukesh and Ding played out a tame draw in the second round.
Round 3
Gukesh struck back, claiming a win with white to level the points.
Round 4, 5, 6
The next three games ended in draws, with both players largely playing within themselves.
Round 7
Though Gukesh held a significant time advantage early on, Ding fought back to prevent the Indian Grand Master from gaining a lead.
- December 04, 2024 13:08World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- December 04, 2024 12:49World Chess Championship 2024 | Format
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- December 04, 2024 12:30Results so far
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- December 04, 2024 12:29Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- December 04, 2024 12:29Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 8 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.
After seven rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 3.5-3.5
