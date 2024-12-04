 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding

Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Chess World Championship 2024 Game 8.

Updated : Dec 04, 2024 14:02 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

  • December 04, 2024 14:02
    Full list of results

    Round 1

    Liren began his title defence in style as he trumped Gukesh with black pieces in the opening round. 

    Round 2

    Gukesh and Ding played out a tame draw in the second round. 

    Round 3

    Gukesh struck back, claiming a win with white to level the points. 

    Round 4, 5, 6

    The next three games ended in draws, with both players largely playing within themselves. 

    Round 7

    Though Gukesh held a significant time advantage early on, Ding fought back to prevent the Indian Grand Master from gaining a lead. 

  • December 04, 2024 13:52
    Round 7 Report

    World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Liren play out draw in Round 7

    India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren played out a draw in the seventh round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

  • December 04, 2024 13:38
    Humans vs Computers
  • December 04, 2024 13:08
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • December 04, 2024 12:49
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Format 

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • December 04, 2024 12:33
    What happened in the seventh round between Gukesh and Ding Liren

    D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 7 Highlights: Gukesh fights but Ding forces draw in seventh round

    World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 7 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

  • December 04, 2024 12:30
    Results so far

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • December 04, 2024 12:29
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • December 04, 2024 12:29
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 8 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.

    After seven rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 3.5-3.5 

Related Topics

World Chess Championship /

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. India sends eight-member squad for Team Squash Championship; Coaching debut for Joshna Chinappa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st WODI: Big test for India’s batters against mighty Australia in three-match series
    Team Sportstar
  4. From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out draw in Round 7
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. India sends eight-member squad for Team Squash Championship; Coaching debut for Joshna Chinappa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st WODI: Big test for India’s batters against mighty Australia in three-match series
    Team Sportstar
  4. From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment