D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding

December 04, 2024 14:02

Full list of results

Round 1

Liren began his title defence in style as he trumped Gukesh with black pieces in the opening round.

Round 2

Gukesh and Ding played out a tame draw in the second round.

Round 3

Gukesh struck back, claiming a win with white to level the points.

Round 4, 5, 6

The next three games ended in draws, with both players largely playing within themselves.

Round 7

Though Gukesh held a significant time advantage early on, Ding fought back to prevent the Indian Grand Master from gaining a lead.