Australia vs India, 1st Women’s ODI: Live streaming info; When and where to watch AUS v IND W-ODI

AUS vs IND, 1st Women’s ODI: Here is all you need to know about the first women’s ODI between Australia and India set to happen on Thursday.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 17:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
File - Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
infoIcon

File - Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The India women’s cricket team will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series, with the first match set to happen in Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue with Smriti Mandhana appointed as her deputy. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in the absence of Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Live Streaming Info

What time will the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI start?

The Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI will start at 9:50 AM on December 5, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI happen?

The Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI will happen at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

How to watch the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India, while Star Sports Network will broadcast the game on their TV channels.

