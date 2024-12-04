Australia vs India, 1st Women’s ODI: Live streaming info; When and where to watch AUS v IND W-ODI

The India women’s cricket team will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series, with the first match set to happen in Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue with Smriti Mandhana appointed as her deputy. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in the absence of Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

What time will the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI start?

The Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI will start at 9:50 AM on December 5, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI happen?

The Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI will happen at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

How to watch the Australia vs India 1st Women’s ODI?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India, while Star Sports Network will broadcast the game on their TV channels.