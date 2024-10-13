Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Harmanpreet Singh goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh will play for Soorma Hockey Club, the Punjab franchise, in Hockey India League 2024-25 after being picked for Rs 78 lakh amount during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.
Harmanpreet scored 10 goals for the side in the bronze medal winning campaign at Paris Olympics. He also led the team to the Asian Champions Trophy title last month.
More to follow...
