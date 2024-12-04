IPL 2025 Auction Review: Top buys, biggest multipliers, player distribution and more

The modified Right-to-Match (RTM) rule significantly influenced the auction dynamics this year. Here are some key numbers.

The two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed a record-breaking windfall, with Rs 639.15 crore spent during the proceedings. Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) emerged as the league’s most expensive players, while the number of successful Rs 10 crore-plus bids doubled from the last auction. A total of 21 players were sold for Rs 10 crore or more, compared to just 11 during the previous mega auction in 2022.

The modified Right-to-Match (RTM) rule significantly influenced the auction dynamics. Under this rule, the highest bidder had the option to escalate their bid to an amount of their choice, allowing the previous franchise to match it. Beneficiaries of this provision included Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Naman Dhir.

Highest multiplier

Uncapped players often see their base price multiply dramatically in IPL auctions, and this time, Rasikh Salam Dar topped the chart. The J&K pacer was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 6 crore, a staggering 20 times his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Though Rasikh made his IPL debut in 2019, he truly shone in the 2024 edition, impressing with his death-bowling skills for Delhi Capitals and taking nine wickets in 11 matches.

Overseas players

South African players were the most sought-after overseas cricketers in this auction, with 14 players picked by eight different teams. Australians followed closely, with 13 players sold. Interestingly, Punjab Kings, coached by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, acquired five Australian players.

In contrast, only four of the 22 West Indian players who enlisted were picked, with just one fetching a price above the base amount. Meanwhile, six Afghanistan players secured IPL contracts, joining Rashid Khan to form the largest Afghan contingent in IPL history.

State associations

The Karnataka State Cricket Association contributed the largest number of Indian players sold in the auction, with 14 players representing the state. Delhi and Rajasthan followed, with 10 players each.

Venkatesh Iyer’s price tag

While it was anticipated that stars like KL Rahul, Pant, and Shreyas Iyer would command high bids due to their captaincy potential, the amount Kolkata Knight Riders paid to re-sign Venkatesh Iyer — Rs 23.75 crore — surprised many.

The 30-year-old played a crucial role in KKR’s 2024 title victory, scoring 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.80.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore defended the decision, stating, “For us, it was about trying to keep our core. We’ve retained six players and brought back 2-3 others from last year. That was always the plan.”

Declining demand for all-rounders

The Impact Player rule, now in its third season, has significantly diminished the demand for all-rounders. With teams allowed to swap a bowler for a batter (or vice versa) at any point during a match, franchises have increasingly favoured specialists.

This shift in strategy led to a drop in the number of all-rounders sold, from 77 in 2022 to 61 in 2025. Despite the overall money spent rising from Rs 551.7 crore in 2022 to Rs 639.15 crore in 2025, the amount spent on all-rounders fell from Rs 193.18 crore to Rs 162 crore.

Furthermore, only nine all-rounders fetched Rs 5 crore or more in 2025, compared to 19 in 2022.