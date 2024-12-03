 />
CSK’s new recruit Shreyas Gopal takes hat-trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, dismisses Krunal and Hardik Pandya

Shreyas Gopal, the latest recruit of IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings impressed with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking a hat-trick for Karnataka in Indore on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 16:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Shreyas Gopal took the wickets of Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Shashwat Rawat against Baroda.
File photo: Shreyas Gopal took the wickets of Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Shashwat Rawat against Baroda. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Shreyas Gopal took the wickets of Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Shashwat Rawat against Baroda. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Shreyas Gopal, the latest recruit of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) impressed with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), taking a hat-trick for Karnataka against Baroda in Indore on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 170, Baroda was caught off-guard by Shreyas, who dismissed opener Shashwat Rawat first and then stunend brothers Krunal and Hardik Pandya. He even took a fourth when Bhanu Pania gave a catch to Mayank Agarwal.

ALSO READ: Urvil Patel smashes another quickfire century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rubs shoulders with Rohit and Pant

Shreyas, 31, was roped in by CSK at his base price of 30 lakhs at the IPL Auction 2025 and has looked in good touch in this domestic season. He helped Karnataka find its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season last month and has taken 10 wickets in the SMAT so far.

After turning out for Kerala in 2023-24, the 31-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder is back at his home state.

“I know that not many people have been called back in the past. So, I consider myself lucky to have got that opportunity,” Shreyas had told Sportstar on the sidelines of Karnataka’s Ranji opener against Madhya Pradesh here. “It is important that I make the most of it. I’ve come here to bowl and bat really well.”

