AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon

From being among the ground-staff tending to the pitch at the Adelaide Oval to being a champion spinner excelling on its surface, Nathan Lyon has traversed an incredible journey.

Back in a familiar environment, Lyon was at ease while also promoting his sport-for-all initiative, and these words were etched both in English and in Braille upon his bat.

Raising the bat, he wryly said: “Well, this is a first for me, raising the bat.” After the laughter subsided, he spoke about the need to promote sport across varied classes and categories, especially for the physically challenged.

Talk then veered towards the second Test against India and Lyon stressed that Australia will begin afresh at the venue: “We have had a break and in a five-Test series there is always an opportunity to comeback.

India is a world class team and it is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, all their players are excellent and we are prepared.”

Admitting that an injured Josh Hazlewood will be missed, Lyon felt that the host had enough talent to move ahead. He also praised the depth in India’s squad and claimed that he was not surprised by Nitish Kumar’s success in the first Test at Perth: “We know that all their players are good and his performance wasn’t a surprise.”

As for the pink-ball Test’s pitch, Lyon said: “It is one of those world class surfaces and it is good for the spinners too.” When probed about the ball, he quipped: “Mate, be it a red ball, white ball or pink ball, it is all the same.”