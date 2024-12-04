India vs Australia Perth Test: Key stats, important trivia and all you need to know









35 The number of sixes accumulated by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2024. This is the maximum hit by any batter in a calendar year. He passed the previous record of 33 sixes held by Kiwi Brendon McCullum in 2014. For the record, previously, the sixes most hit by an Indian were 22 by Virender Sehwag in 2008. The third table below details how this record changed hands since the start of the 20th century. England’s Walter Hammond was the first to cross the landmark of 10 sixes in the calendar year of 1933, while Aussie Matt Hayden hit 20 sixes in 2001, and then Brendon McCullum went past 30 sixes in 2014.

Batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year

Sixes Year Batter For M Inns Runs Ave. 6s/inn Balls/6 35+ 2024 Yashasvi Jaiswal India 12 23 1280 58.18 1.52 50.42 33 2014 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 9 16 1164 72.75 2.06 48.61 26 2022 Ben Stokes England 15 26 870 36.25 1.00 46.77 22 2005 Adam Gilchrist Australia 15 22 836 41.80 1.00 44.77 22 2008 Virender Sehwag India 14 27 1462 56.23 0.81 77.41





Indian batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year

Sixes Year Batter M Inns Runs Ave. 6s/inn Balls/6 35+ 2024 Yashasvi Jaiswal 12 23 1280 58.18 1.52 50.42 22 2008 Virender Sehwag 14 27 1462 56.23 0.81 77.41 21 2022 Rishabh Pant 7 12 680 61.81 1.75 35.62 20 2019 Rohit Sharma 5 6 556 92.66 3.33 36.60





They held the Test record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in a calendar year

Sixes Year Batter For M Inns Runs Ave. 6s/inn Balls/6 9 1902 Jimmy Sinclair South Africa 3 6 286 47.67 1.50 34.78 14 1933 Walter Hammond England 8 11 934 103.78 1.27 118.93 16 1965 John Reid New Zealand 13 24 871 36.29 0.67 — 17 1999 Chris Cairns New Zealand 10 15 548 39.14 1.13 58.88 18 2000 Chris Cairns New Zealand 5 9 517 64.63 2.00 45.50 20 2001 Matthew Hayden Australia 14 25 1391 63.23 0.80 110.65 21 2004 Andrew Flintoff England 13 19 898 52.82 1.11 64.09 22 2005 Adam Gilchrist Australia 15 22 836 41.80 1.00 44.77 33 2014 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 9 16 1164 72.75 2.06 48.61 35+ 2024 Yashasvi Jaiswal India 12 23 1280 58.18 1.52 50.42

Note: 1965 was John Reid’s final year in Test cricket, while 2024 is Jaiswal’s second year in Test cricket

+ Potentially, Jaiswal can add to his tally of sixes this calendar year; he still has three more Tests in 2024

















6 Number of visiting opening pairs involved in a 200-plus stand in Australia. The recent 201 stand between Jaiswal and K. L. Rahul in the recently concluded Perth Test match was unique because they became the first pair in six instances other than an English one to achieve this in Australia. Interestingly, the highest opening by a visiting pair, other than England and India, is the 147 by West Indians Sherwin Campbell and Wavell Hinds in Sydney in January 2001. Above this West Indian pair are 16 higher opening stands in Australia, involving 13 English and three Indian pairs.

200-plus opening partnerships for visiting sides in Australia

Runs Pair For Venue Month, year Inns Result 323 Jack Hobbs/Wilfred Rhodes England Melbourne Feb 1912 2 WON 283 Jack Hobbs/Herbert Sutcliffe England Melbourne Jan 1925 2 Lost 234 Geoff Boycott/Bob Barber England Sydney Jan 1966 1 Won 223 Chris Broad/Bill Athey England Perth WACA Nov 1986 1 Drawn 203 Graham Gooch/Michael Atherton England Adelaide Jan 1991 4 Drawn 201 Yashasvi Jaiswal/KL Rahul India Perth Optus Nov 2024 3 WON

Note: The last two instances came in the second innings of the match.

India’s highest opening wicket stand in Australia is the 191 between Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986









5 The number of occasions a visiting opening batter registered a Test century in Australia after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Jaiswal is the latest entrant in this list dominated by Englishmen and Indians.

A duck and century in the same Test match by a visiting opening batter in Australia

1st Inns 2nd Inns Batter For Venue Month, year Result Batting# (in both inns) 0 113 David Sheppard England Melbourne Jan 1963 Won 1 0 118 Sunil Gavaskar India Melbourne Jan 1977 Won 1 0 183 Michael Vaughan England Sydney Jan 2003 Won 2 0 110 Andrew Strauss England Brisbane Nov 2010 Drawn 1 0 161 Yashasvi Jaiswal India Perth Optus Nov 2024 Won 1

Strauss was also the captain





662 The number of Test runs aggregated by Rishabh Pant in Australia. This makes him the most successful visiting keeper-batter on Australian soil. On the opening day of the Perth Test, Pant went ahead of the previous highest aggregate of 643 runs by English wicketkeeper Alan Knott, who held the top position for the last 47 years.

Most successful visiting wicket-keeping Test batters in Australia

Runs Keeper-batter For M Inns NO Ave. HS 100 50 Career span in Australia 662+ Rishabh Pant India 8 14 2 55.17 159* 1 2 2018- 643 Alan Knott England 13 22 3 33.84 106* 1 4 1970-1977 587 Jeffery Dujon West Indies 11 18 2 36.69 139 1 2 1982-1989 484 Gerry Alexander West Indies 5 10 2 60.50 108 1 5 1960-1961 477 John Waite South Africa 9 15 0 31.80 77 0 4 1952-1964

+ career in progress

7 The number of Indian Test debutants who scored a combined 70 or more runs and claimed at least one wicket in the same Test match. India’s debutant in the Perth Test, Nitish Reddy, became the latest entrant to achieve this feat. Incidentally, Reddy is the 316th player to make his debut in Tests for India.

Indian players with 70-plus runs and at least one wicket on Test debut match (listed chronologically)

Player Runs Wickets Against Venue Month, year Result Vinoo Mankad 77 (14+63) 2 (2+0) England Lord’s Jun 1946 Lost C. D. Gopinath 92 (50*+42) 1 (0+1) England Mumbai BS Dec 1951 Drawn Balwinder Singh Sandhu 83 (71+12) 2 (2+0) Pakistan Hyderabad Jan 1983 Lost W. V. Raman 92 (9+83) 1 (0+1) West Indies Chennai Jan 1988 Won Saurav Ganguly 131 (131) 3 (2+1) England Lord’s Jun 1996 Drawn Washington Sundar 84 (62+22) 4 (3+1) Australia Brisbane Jan 2021 Won Nitish Reddy 79 (41+38*) 1 (0+1) Australia Perth Optus Nov 2024 Won

Note: Gopinath and Raman did not bowl in the first innings, while Sandhu did not in the 2nd innings





23 The number of balls faced by Devdutt Padikkal in the first innings of the Perth Test match. This is the fifth-highest number of balls faced by an Indian top-order batter without scoring a run. Also, this stands as the highest recorded for an Asian batter in Australia. Padikkal’s stonewalling tactics also place him in the top four on this unique list of visiting batters in Australia, as shown in the second table below.

Most balls faced by Indian top-order batters without scoring in a Test innings

Balls Faced Batter Against Venue Month, Year Bat # Inns Result 29 Suresh Raina England The Oval Aug 2011 5 2 Lost 29 Rishabh Pant England Southampton Sep 2018 6 2 Lost 25 Sanjay Manjrekar South Africa Durban Nov 1992 3 2 Drawn 24 VVS Laxman England Mohali Dec 2008 5 1 Drawn 23 Devdutt Padikkal Australia Perth Optus Nov 2024 3 1 Won

Note: Irfan Pathan (0 off 29 balls) in the fourth innings against Pakistan in Bengaluru in March 2007, but while batting at #9





Most balls faced by top-order visiting batters without scoring in a Test innings in Australia

Balls Faced Batter For Venue Month, Year Bat # Inns Result 29 Brian Luckhurst England Sydney Feb 1971 2 1 Won 28 Trevor Bailey England Sydney Dec 1954 2 1 Won 27 Boeta Dippenaar South Africa Adelaide Dec 2001 3 4 Lost 23 Devdutt Padikkal India Perth Optus Nov 2024 3 1 Won













7 The number of occasions Test sides have managed to win by a huge run-margin of 200-plus despite being dismissed for 150 or less, batting first. India joins this list for the first time in its history, thanks to its exploits in the Perth Test match.

Test sides winning by a huge run-margin of 200-plus after being dismissed for less than 150 runs, batting first

Total By Won by Against Venue Date Winning captain 92 England 210 runs South Africa Cape Town 4 Apr 1899 Lord Hawke 112 Australia 229 runs England Melbourne 4 Jan 1902 Joe Darling 116 Australia 202 runs West Indies Sydney 29 Jan 1952 Lindsay Hassett 127 West Indies 204 runs Pakistan Port of Spain 18 Apr 1993 Richie Richardson 149 West Indies 343 runs Australia Bridgetown 24 Apr 1991 Viv Richards 150 Sri Lanka 240 runs West Indies Kandy 25 Jul 2005 Marvan Atapattu 150 India 295 runs Australia Perth Optus 25 Nov 2024 Jasprit Bumrah





295 The victory margin by runs in the recent Perth Test is India’s third most significant, away from home. It is Australia’s seventh biggest loss by runs at home and its second worst this century after the 309-run defeat against South Africa in Perth WACA on 3 December 2012.

Biggest away Test victories for India by runs

By runs Against Venue Date Indian captain 318 West Indies North Sound 25 Aug 2019 Virat Kohli 304 Sri Lanka Galle 29 Jul 2017 Virat Kohli 295 Australia Perth Optus 25 Nov 2024 Jasprit Bumrah 279 England Leeds 23 Jun 1986 Kapil Dev 278 Sri Lanka Colombo PSS 24 Aug 2015 Virat Kohli





All records are correct and updated until 25 November 2024.