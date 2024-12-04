India vs Australia Perth Test: Key stats, important trivia and all you need to know

35 The number of sixes accumulated by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2024. This is the maximum hit by any batter in a calendar year. He passed the previous record of 33 sixes held by Kiwi Brendon McCullum in 2014. For the record, previously, the sixes most hit by an Indian were 22 by Virender Sehwag in 2008. The third table below details how this record changed hands since the start of the 20th century. England’s Walter Hammond was the first to cross the landmark of 10 sixes in the calendar year of 1933, while Aussie Matt Hayden hit 20 sixes in 2001, and then Brendon McCullum went past 30 sixes in 2014.
Batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year
Sixes
Year
Batter
For
M
Inns
Runs
Ave.
6s/inn
Balls/6
35+
2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
12
23
1280
58.18
1.52
50.42
33
2014
Brendon McCullum
New Zealand
9
16
1164
72.75
2.06
48.61
26
2022
Ben Stokes
England
15
26
870
36.25
1.00
46.77
22
2005
Adam Gilchrist
Australia
15
22
836
41.80
1.00
44.77
22
2008
Virender Sehwag
India
14
27
1462
56.23
0.81
77.41
Indian batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year
Sixes
Year
Batter
M
Inns
Runs
Ave.
6s/inn
Balls/6
35+
2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal
12
23
1280
58.18
1.52
50.42
22
2008
Virender Sehwag
14
27
1462
56.23
0.81
77.41
21
2022
Rishabh Pant
7
12
680
61.81
1.75
35.62
20
2019
Rohit Sharma
5
6
556
92.66
3.33
36.60
They held the Test record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in a calendar year
Sixes
Year
Batter
For
M
Inns
Runs
Ave.
6s/inn
Balls/6
9
1902
Jimmy Sinclair
South Africa
3
6
286
47.67
1.50
34.78
14
1933
Walter Hammond
England
8
11
934
103.78
1.27
118.93
16
1965
John Reid
New Zealand
13
24
871
36.29
0.67
—
17
1999
Chris Cairns
New Zealand
10
15
548
39.14
1.13
58.88
18
2000
Chris Cairns
New Zealand
5
9
517
64.63
2.00
45.50
20
2001
Matthew Hayden
Australia
14
25
1391
63.23
0.80
110.65
21
2004
Andrew Flintoff
England
13
19
898
52.82
1.11
64.09
22
2005
Adam Gilchrist
Australia
15
22
836
41.80
1.00
44.77
33
2014
Brendon McCullum
New Zealand
9
16
1164
72.75
2.06
48.61
35+
2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
12
23
1280
58.18
1.52
50.42
Note: 1965 was John Reid’s final year in Test cricket, while 2024 is Jaiswal’s second year in Test cricket
+ Potentially, Jaiswal can add to his tally of sixes this calendar year; he still has three more Tests in 2024
6 Number of visiting opening pairs involved in a 200-plus stand in Australia. The recent 201 stand between Jaiswal and K. L. Rahul in the recently concluded Perth Test match was unique because they became the first pair in six instances other than an English one to achieve this in Australia. Interestingly, the highest opening by a visiting pair, other than England and India, is the 147 by West Indians Sherwin Campbell and Wavell Hinds in Sydney in January 2001. Above this West Indian pair are 16 higher opening stands in Australia, involving 13 English and three Indian pairs.
200-plus opening partnerships for visiting sides in Australia
Runs
Pair
For
Venue
Month, year
Inns
Result
323
Jack Hobbs/Wilfred Rhodes
England
Melbourne
Feb 1912
2
WON
283
Jack Hobbs/Herbert Sutcliffe
England
Melbourne
Jan 1925
2
Lost
234
Geoff Boycott/Bob Barber
England
Sydney
Jan 1966
1
Won
223
Chris Broad/Bill Athey
England
Perth WACA
Nov 1986
1
Drawn
203
Graham Gooch/Michael Atherton
England
Adelaide
Jan 1991
4
Drawn
201
Yashasvi Jaiswal/KL Rahul
India
Perth Optus
Nov 2024
3
WON
Note: The last two instances came in the second innings of the match.
India’s highest opening wicket stand in Australia is the 191 between Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986
5 The number of occasions a visiting opening batter registered a Test century in Australia after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Jaiswal is the latest entrant in this list dominated by Englishmen and Indians.
A duck and century in the same Test match by a visiting opening batter in Australia
1st Inns
2nd Inns
Batter
For
Venue
Month, year
Result
Batting# (in both inns)
0
113
David Sheppard
England
Melbourne
Jan 1963
Won
1
0
118
Sunil Gavaskar
India
Melbourne
Jan 1977
Won
1
0
183
Michael Vaughan
England
Sydney
Jan 2003
Won
2
0
110
Andrew Strauss
England
Brisbane
Nov 2010
Drawn
1
0
161
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
Perth Optus
Nov 2024
Won
1
Strauss was also the captain
662 The number of Test runs aggregated by Rishabh Pant in Australia. This makes him the most successful visiting keeper-batter on Australian soil. On the opening day of the Perth Test, Pant went ahead of the previous highest aggregate of 643 runs by English wicketkeeper Alan Knott, who held the top position for the last 47 years.
Most successful visiting wicket-keeping Test batters in Australia
Runs
Keeper-batter
For
M
Inns
NO
Ave.
HS
100
50
Career span in Australia
662+
Rishabh Pant
India
8
14
2
55.17
159*
1
2
2018-
643
Alan Knott
England
13
22
3
33.84
106*
1
4
1970-1977
587
Jeffery Dujon
West Indies
11
18
2
36.69
139
1
2
1982-1989
484
Gerry Alexander
West Indies
5
10
2
60.50
108
1
5
1960-1961
477
John Waite
South Africa
9
15
0
31.80
77
0
4
1952-1964
+ career in progress
7 The number of Indian Test debutants who scored a combined 70 or more runs and claimed at least one wicket in the same Test match. India’s debutant in the Perth Test, Nitish Reddy, became the latest entrant to achieve this feat. Incidentally, Reddy is the 316th player to make his debut in Tests for India.
Indian players with 70-plus runs and at least one wicket on Test debut match (listed chronologically)
Player
Runs
Wickets
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
Vinoo Mankad
77 (14+63)
2 (2+0)
England
Lord’s
Jun 1946
Lost
C. D. Gopinath
92 (50*+42)
1 (0+1)
England
Mumbai BS
Dec 1951
Drawn
Balwinder Singh Sandhu
83 (71+12)
2 (2+0)
Pakistan
Hyderabad
Jan 1983
Lost
W. V. Raman
92 (9+83)
1 (0+1)
West Indies
Chennai
Jan 1988
Won
Saurav Ganguly
131 (131)
3 (2+1)
England
Lord’s
Jun 1996
Drawn
Washington Sundar
84 (62+22)
4 (3+1)
Australia
Brisbane
Jan 2021
Won
Nitish Reddy
79 (41+38*)
1 (0+1)
Australia
Perth Optus
Nov 2024
Won
Note: Gopinath and Raman did not bowl in the first innings, while Sandhu did not in the 2nd innings
23 The number of balls faced by Devdutt Padikkal in the first innings of the Perth Test match. This is the fifth-highest number of balls faced by an Indian top-order batter without scoring a run. Also, this stands as the highest recorded for an Asian batter in Australia. Padikkal’s stonewalling tactics also place him in the top four on this unique list of visiting batters in Australia, as shown in the second table below.
Most balls faced by Indian top-order batters without scoring in a Test innings
Balls Faced
Batter
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Bat #
Inns
Result
29
Suresh Raina
England
The Oval
Aug 2011
5
2
Lost
29
Rishabh Pant
England
Southampton
Sep 2018
6
2
Lost
25
Sanjay Manjrekar
South Africa
Durban
Nov 1992
3
2
Drawn
24
VVS Laxman
England
Mohali
Dec 2008
5
1
Drawn
23
Devdutt Padikkal
Australia
Perth Optus
Nov 2024
3
1
Won
Note: Irfan Pathan (0 off 29 balls) in the fourth innings against Pakistan in Bengaluru in March 2007, but while batting at #9
Most balls faced by top-order visiting batters without scoring in a Test innings in Australia
Balls Faced
Batter
For
Venue
Month, Year
Bat #
Inns
Result
29
Brian Luckhurst
England
Sydney
Feb 1971
2
1
Won
28
Trevor Bailey
England
Sydney
Dec 1954
2
1
Won
27
Boeta Dippenaar
South Africa
Adelaide
Dec 2001
3
4
Lost
23
Devdutt Padikkal
India
Perth Optus
Nov 2024
3
1
Won
7 The number of occasions Test sides have managed to win by a huge run-margin of 200-plus despite being dismissed for 150 or less, batting first. India joins this list for the first time in its history, thanks to its exploits in the Perth Test match.
Test sides winning by a huge run-margin of 200-plus after being dismissed for less than 150 runs, batting first
Total
By
Won by
Against
Venue
Date
Winning captain
92
England
210 runs
South Africa
Cape Town
4 Apr 1899
Lord Hawke
112
Australia
229 runs
England
Melbourne
4 Jan 1902
Joe Darling
116
Australia
202 runs
West Indies
Sydney
29 Jan 1952
Lindsay Hassett
127
West Indies
204 runs
Pakistan
Port of Spain
18 Apr 1993
Richie Richardson
149
West Indies
343 runs
Australia
Bridgetown
24 Apr 1991
Viv Richards
150
Sri Lanka
240 runs
West Indies
Kandy
25 Jul 2005
Marvan Atapattu
150
India
295 runs
Australia
Perth Optus
25 Nov 2024
Jasprit Bumrah
295 The victory margin by runs in the recent Perth Test is India’s third most significant, away from home. It is Australia’s seventh biggest loss by runs at home and its second worst this century after the 309-run defeat against South Africa in Perth WACA on 3 December 2012.
Biggest away Test victories for India by runs
By runs
Against
Venue
Date
Indian captain
318
West Indies
North Sound
25 Aug 2019
Virat Kohli
304
Sri Lanka
Galle
29 Jul 2017
Virat Kohli
295
Australia
Perth Optus
25 Nov 2024
Jasprit Bumrah
279
England
Leeds
23 Jun 1986
Kapil Dev
278
Sri Lanka
Colombo PSS
24 Aug 2015
Virat Kohli
All records are correct and updated until 25 November 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Perth Test: Key stats, important trivia and all you need to know
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Ding to play White in eighth round against Gukesh
- Memorable Arsenal vs Manchester United moments in Premier League era
- KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats
- Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE