India vs Australia Perth Test: Key stats, important trivia and all you need to know

IND vs AUS stats: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 35 sixes are the most hit by any batter in a calendar year in Test cricket.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 12:41 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India at the nets.
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India at the nets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India at the nets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



 

35 The number of sixes accumulated by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2024. This is the maximum hit by any batter in a calendar year. He passed the previous record of 33 sixes held by Kiwi Brendon McCullum in 2014. For the record, previously, the sixes most hit by an Indian were 22 by Virender Sehwag in 2008. The third table below details how this record changed hands since the start of the 20th century. England’s Walter Hammond was the first to cross the landmark of 10 sixes in the calendar year of 1933, while Aussie Matt Hayden hit 20 sixes in 2001, and then Brendon McCullum went past 30 sixes in 2014.

Batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year

Sixes

Year

Batter

For

M

Inns

Runs

Ave.

6s/inn

Balls/6

35+

2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

12

23

1280

58.18

1.52

50.42

33

2014

Brendon McCullum

New Zealand

9

16

1164

72.75

2.06

48.61

26

2022

Ben Stokes

England

15

26

870

36.25

1.00

46.77

22

2005

Adam Gilchrist

Australia

15

22

836

41.80

1.00

44.77

22

2008

Virender Sehwag

India

14

27

1462

56.23

0.81

77.41


 

Indian batters with the maximum number of Test sixes in a calendar year

Sixes

Year

Batter

M

Inns

Runs

Ave.

6s/inn

Balls/6

35+

2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal

12

23

1280

58.18

1.52

50.42

22

2008

Virender Sehwag

14

27

1462

56.23

0.81

77.41

21

2022

Rishabh Pant

7

12

680

61.81

1.75

35.62

20

2019

Rohit Sharma

5

6

556

92.66

3.33

36.60


 

They held the Test record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in a calendar year

Sixes

Year

Batter

For

M

Inns

Runs

Ave.

6s/inn

Balls/6

9

1902

Jimmy Sinclair

South Africa

3

6

286

47.67

1.50

34.78

14

1933

Walter Hammond

England

8

11

934

103.78

1.27

118.93

16

1965

John Reid

New Zealand

13

24

871

36.29

0.67

17

1999

Chris Cairns

New Zealand

10

15

548

39.14

1.13

58.88

18

2000

Chris Cairns

New Zealand

5

9

517

64.63

2.00

45.50

20

2001

Matthew Hayden

Australia

14

25

1391

63.23

0.80

110.65

21

2004

Andrew Flintoff

England

13

19

898

52.82

1.11

64.09

22

2005

Adam Gilchrist

Australia

15

22

836

41.80

1.00

44.77

33

2014

Brendon McCullum

New Zealand

9

16

1164

72.75

2.06

48.61

35+

2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

12

23

1280

58.18

1.52

50.42

Note: 1965 was John Reid’s final year in Test cricket, while 2024 is Jaiswal’s second year in Test cricket

+ Potentially, Jaiswal can add to his tally of sixes this calendar year; he still has three more Tests in 2024



 


 


 

6 Number of visiting opening pairs involved in a 200-plus stand in Australia. The recent 201 stand between Jaiswal and K. L. Rahul in the recently concluded Perth Test match was unique because they became the first pair in six instances other than an English one to achieve this in Australia. Interestingly, the highest opening by a visiting pair, other than England and India, is the 147 by West Indians Sherwin Campbell and Wavell Hinds in Sydney in January 2001. Above this West Indian pair are 16 higher opening stands in Australia, involving 13 English and three Indian pairs.

200-plus opening partnerships for visiting sides in Australia

Runs

Pair

For

Venue

Month, year

Inns

Result

323

Jack Hobbs/Wilfred Rhodes

England

Melbourne

Feb 1912

2

WON

283

Jack Hobbs/Herbert Sutcliffe

England

Melbourne

Jan 1925

2

Lost

234

Geoff Boycott/Bob Barber

England

Sydney

Jan 1966

1

Won

223

Chris Broad/Bill Athey

England

Perth WACA

Nov 1986

1

Drawn

203

Graham Gooch/Michael Atherton

England

Adelaide

Jan 1991

4

Drawn

201

Yashasvi Jaiswal/KL Rahul

India

Perth Optus

Nov 2024

3

WON

Note: The last two instances came in the second innings of the match.

India’s highest opening wicket stand in Australia is the 191 between Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986


 


 

5 The number of occasions a visiting opening batter registered a Test century in Australia after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Jaiswal is the latest entrant in this list dominated by Englishmen and Indians.

A duck and century in the same Test match by a visiting opening batter in Australia

1st Inns

2nd Inns

Batter

For

Venue

Month, year

Result

Batting# (in both inns)

0

113

David Sheppard

England

Melbourne

Jan 1963

Won

1

0

118

Sunil Gavaskar

India

Melbourne

Jan 1977

Won

1

0

183

Michael Vaughan

England

Sydney

Jan 2003

Won

2

0

110

Andrew Strauss

England

Brisbane

Nov 2010

Drawn

1

0

161

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

Perth Optus

Nov 2024

Won

1

Strauss was also the captain


 

662 The number of Test runs aggregated by Rishabh Pant in Australia. This makes him the most successful visiting keeper-batter on Australian soil. On the opening day of the Perth Test, Pant went ahead of the previous highest aggregate of 643 runs by English wicketkeeper Alan Knott, who held the top position for the last 47 years.

Most successful visiting wicket-keeping Test batters in Australia

Runs

Keeper-batter

For

M

Inns

NO

Ave.

HS

100

50

Career span in Australia

662+

Rishabh Pant

India

8

14

2

55.17

159*

1

2

2018-

643

Alan Knott

England

13

22

3

33.84

106*

1

4

1970-1977

587

Jeffery Dujon

West Indies

11

18

2

36.69

139

1

2

1982-1989

484

Gerry Alexander

West Indies

5

10

2

60.50

108

1

5

1960-1961

477

John Waite

South Africa

9

15

0

31.80

77

0

4

1952-1964

+ career in progress

7 The number of Indian Test debutants who scored a combined 70 or more runs and claimed at least one wicket in the same Test match. India’s debutant in the Perth Test, Nitish Reddy, became the latest entrant to achieve this feat. Incidentally, Reddy is the 316th player to make his debut in Tests for India.

Indian players with 70-plus runs and at least one wicket on Test debut match (listed chronologically)

Player

Runs

Wickets

Against

Venue

Month, year

Result

Vinoo Mankad

77 (14+63)

2 (2+0)

England

Lord’s

Jun 1946

Lost

C. D. Gopinath

92 (50*+42)

1 (0+1)

England

Mumbai BS

Dec 1951

Drawn

Balwinder Singh Sandhu

83 (71+12)

2 (2+0)

Pakistan

Hyderabad

Jan 1983

Lost

W. V. Raman

92 (9+83)

1 (0+1)

West Indies

Chennai

Jan 1988

Won

Saurav Ganguly

131 (131)

3 (2+1)

England 

Lord’s

Jun 1996

Drawn

Washington Sundar

84 (62+22)

4 (3+1)

Australia

Brisbane

Jan 2021

Won

Nitish Reddy

79 (41+38*)

1 (0+1)

Australia

Perth Optus

Nov 2024

Won

Note: Gopinath and Raman did not bowl in the first innings, while Sandhu did not in the 2nd innings


 

23 The number of balls faced by Devdutt Padikkal in the first innings of the Perth Test match. This is the fifth-highest number of balls faced by an Indian top-order batter without scoring a run. Also, this stands as the highest recorded for an Asian batter in Australia. Padikkal’s stonewalling tactics also place him in the top four on this unique list of visiting batters in Australia, as shown in the second table below.

Most balls faced by Indian top-order batters without scoring in a Test innings

Balls Faced

Batter

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Bat #

Inns

Result

29

Suresh Raina

England

The Oval 

Aug 2011

5

2

Lost

29

Rishabh Pant

England

Southampton

Sep 2018

6

2

Lost

25

Sanjay Manjrekar

South Africa

Durban

Nov 1992

3

2

Drawn

24

VVS Laxman

England

Mohali

Dec 2008

5

1

Drawn

23

Devdutt Padikkal

Australia

Perth Optus

Nov 2024

3

1

Won

Note: Irfan Pathan (0 off 29 balls) in the fourth innings against Pakistan in Bengaluru in March 2007, but while batting at #9


 

Most balls faced by top-order visiting batters without scoring in a Test innings in Australia

Balls Faced

Batter

For

Venue

Month, Year

Bat #

Inns

Result

29

Brian Luckhurst

England

Sydney

Feb 1971

2

1

Won

28

Trevor Bailey

England

Sydney

Dec 1954

2

1

Won

27

Boeta Dippenaar

South Africa

Adelaide

Dec 2001

3

4

Lost

23

Devdutt Padikkal

India

Perth Optus

Nov 2024

3

1

Won


 


 


 

7 The number of occasions Test sides have managed to win by a huge run-margin of 200-plus despite being dismissed for 150 or less, batting first. India joins this list for the first time in its history, thanks to its exploits in the Perth Test match.

Test sides winning by a huge run-margin of 200-plus after being dismissed for less than 150 runs, batting first

Total

By

Won by

Against

Venue

Date

Winning captain

92

England

210 runs

South Africa

Cape Town

4 Apr 1899

Lord Hawke

112

Australia

229 runs

England

Melbourne

4 Jan 1902

Joe Darling

116

Australia

202 runs

West Indies

Sydney

29 Jan 1952

Lindsay Hassett

127

West Indies

204 runs

Pakistan

Port of Spain

18 Apr 1993

Richie Richardson

149

West Indies

343 runs

Australia

Bridgetown

24 Apr 1991

Viv Richards

150

Sri Lanka

240 runs

West Indies

Kandy

25 Jul 2005

Marvan Atapattu

150

India

295 runs

Australia

Perth Optus

25 Nov 2024

Jasprit Bumrah


 

295 The victory margin by runs in the recent Perth Test is India’s third most significant, away from home. It is Australia’s seventh biggest loss by runs at home and its second worst this century after the 309-run defeat against South Africa in Perth WACA on 3 December 2012.

Biggest away Test victories for India by runs

By runs

Against

Venue

Date

Indian captain

318

West Indies

North Sound

25 Aug 2019

Virat Kohli

304

Sri Lanka

Galle

29 Jul 2017

Virat Kohli

295

Australia

Perth Optus

25 Nov 2024

Jasprit Bumrah

279

England

Leeds

23 Jun 1986

Kapil Dev

278

Sri Lanka

Colombo PSS

24 Aug 2015

Virat Kohli


 

All records are correct and updated until 25 November 2024.

