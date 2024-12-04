AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: What happened the last time India faced Australia in a Day-Night Test?

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The visitor has a 1-0 series lead after its 295-run win in Perth.

Like the previous installment of the BGT in 2020/21, the encounter in Adelaide will be a day-night match. In preparation for the day-night match, India played the Prime Minister’s XI in an unofficial two-day match. The game was reduced to a 50-over a side contest due to rain with India winning by six wickets.

Here is what happened the last time India faced Australia in a day-night Test match:

Adelaide played host to the opening match of the 2020/21 BGT series, which was India’s maiden day-night Test away from home. India, led by Virat Kohli, won the toss and elected to bat. Despite the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, falling early, the team put up a total of 244 in the first innings. Kohli top-scored with 74 and had a supporting hand from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who both scored 40s.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Nathan Lyon on the second day of the Test match at the Adelaide Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian bowlers put up an impressive performance, restricting the home team to 191, with R. Ashwin claiming four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah contributing three.

However, India’s second innings turned disastrous despite holding a 53-run lead. The team was bowled out for its lowest-ever Test score, collapsing to a shocking 36 all out. Josh Hazlewood took a sensational five-wicket haul, while Pat Cummins picked up four scalps in a dominant display.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, Australia secured a comfortable victory despite losing two wickets. Joe Burns led the charge with an unbeaten half-century, guiding the hosts to a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.