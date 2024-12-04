 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: What happened the last time India faced Australia in a Day-Night Test?

AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Here is what happened the last time India faced Australia in a pink-ball Test match under the lights.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tim Paine of Australia bats during day two of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.
FILE PHOTO: Tim Paine of Australia bats during day two of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tim Paine of Australia bats during day two of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The visitor has a 1-0 series lead after its 295-run win in Perth.

Like the previous installment of the BGT in 2020/21, the encounter in Adelaide will be a day-night match. In preparation for the day-night match, India played the Prime Minister’s XI in an unofficial two-day match. The game was reduced to a 50-over a side contest due to rain with India winning by six wickets.

ALSO READ
India predicted XI for Adelaide Test: Will Rohit open innings during IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

Here is what happened the last time India faced Australia in a day-night Test match:

Adelaide played host to the opening match of the 2020/21 BGT series, which was India’s maiden day-night Test away from home.  India, led by Virat Kohli, won the toss and elected to bat. Despite the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, falling early, the team put up a total of 244 in the first innings. Kohli top-scored with 74 and had a supporting hand from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who both scored 40s.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Nathan Lyon on the second day of the Test match at the Adelaide Oval.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Nathan Lyon on the second day of the Test match at the Adelaide Oval. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Nathan Lyon on the second day of the Test match at the Adelaide Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian bowlers put up an impressive performance, restricting the home team to 191, with R. Ashwin claiming four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah contributing three.

However, India’s second innings turned disastrous despite holding a 53-run lead. The team was bowled out for its lowest-ever Test score, collapsing to a shocking 36 all out. Josh Hazlewood took a sensational five-wicket haul, while Pat Cummins picked up four scalps in a dominant display.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, Australia secured a comfortable victory despite losing two wickets. Joe Burns led the charge with an unbeaten half-century, guiding the hosts to a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Related stories

Related Topics

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

India /

Australia /

Virat Kohli /

Josh Hazlewood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates Game 8: Ding Liren, Gukesh play English Opening
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 8?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: What happened the last time India faced Australia in a Day-Night Test?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India, Women’s ODI series guide: Preview, squads and all you need to know about AUS v IND WODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: What happened the last time India faced Australia in a Day-Night Test?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs PAK: Babar Azam returns to Test squad for Proteas series, Shaheen Afridi missing
    Team Sportstar
  3. From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates Game 8: Ding Liren, Gukesh play English Opening
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 8?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: What happened the last time India faced Australia in a Day-Night Test?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India, Women’s ODI series guide: Preview, squads and all you need to know about AUS v IND WODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment