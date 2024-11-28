WPL: Women’s Premier League 2025 mini auction to be held in Bengaluru on December 15 - reports

Mini auction for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the mini auction will be held next month where each of the five franchises will have a total budget of Rs 15 crore. Last year the figure was Rs 13.5 crore.

Gujarat Giants, the team which finished last in the first two seasons, will have the most amount available to spend - Rs 4.4 crore - as it released seven players from its roster.

Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, will have a purse of Rs 3.25 crore while for two-time runner-up Delhi Capitals, it will be Rs 2.5 crore.

Here are the complete lists of players and retained by each team ahead of the auction:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded)

Released: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana

Released: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

Released: Laura Harris, Ashwami Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal

UP Warriorz

Retained: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry

Released: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt (traded to RCB)

Gujarat Giants

Retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare

Released: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu