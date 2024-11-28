Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India

Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul announced his retirement from cricket in India on Thursday.

With a social video, the 34-year-old right-arm pacer declared his intentions along with a length note.

Siddarth was part of India’s 2008 Under 19 World Cup-winning side led by Virat Kohli.

Despite showing promise in age group cricket, the pacer’s early career was spate of injuries and between December 2007 and February 2012, he only managed to play all of six domestic matches across formats.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Tour match: Rohit Sharma’s men opt for rest day ahead of pink-ball practice game

In the year 2012, he showed glimpses of improved fitness and eventually found his rhythm the following season. Kaul’s hit-the-deck bustle proved the ideal foil for Sandeep Sharma’s swing as Punjab’s attack prospered.

He was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and played a important role for the franchise in the next season.

He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India against Ireland on 29 June 2018 and made his One Day International (ODI) debut against England on 12 July 2018.

After his stint with, SRH, Siddarth also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before the 2024 edition of the IPL, he was released by the RCB, and was unsold at the auction.