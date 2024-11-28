F1: Mick Schumacher to leave reserve driver role at Mercedes after ongoing season

Mick Schumacher will leave his role of Mercedes Formula One reserve driver at the end of the season to pursue opportunities elsewhere, the team said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael has been reserve for the past two years since losing his seat at Haas.

A Formula Two champion, the German has also competed for Renault-owned Alpine in the world endurance championship this year.

“From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn’t have asked for any more from him,” said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in a statement at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver.

“We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.”

Schumacher said Mercedes had helped him become a more experienced racing driver and get a better understanding of the engineering side.

“Watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough. I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport,” he added.

“Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”

He gave no details of his future plans. Mercedes has meanwhile been linked to its former driver and race winner Valtteri Bottas, who is leaving Sauber at the end of the year, as a future reserve.