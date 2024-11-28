 />
Over 300 new sports infra projects worth 3,000 crore approved under Khelo India: Sports Minister Mandaviya

The Khelo India National Programme for Development of Sports was launched in 2016-17 with the twin objective of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports across the country.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 18:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - Mandaviya said, "The Khelo India Scheme has contributed significantly in the development of sports across the country by collaborating with the various state governments,
| Photo Credit: PTI
FILE - Mandaviya said, "The Khelo India Scheme has contributed significantly in the development of sports across the country by collaborating with the various state governments, | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 323 new sports infrastructure projects worth Rs. 3073.97 crore have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

The Khelo India National Programme for Development of Sports was launched in 2016-17 with the twin objective of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports across the country. The scheme was revamped and approved for three years, from 2017-18 to 2019-20 at a financial outlay of Rs. 1756 crore.

The scheme received an interim extension for one year up to 2020-21 with a budget of Rs. 328.77 crore and has been revised again and extended for an additional five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26 at a financial outlay of Rs. 3790.50 crore.

In his reply, Mandaviya said, “The Khelo India Scheme has contributed significantly in the development of sports across the country by collaborating with the various state governments. Key achievements include the approval of 323 new sports infrastructure projects, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs. 3073.97 crore, establishment of 1041 Khelo India Centres (KICs) aimed at training children, supporting former athletes, and enhancing grassroots sports infrastructure.”

“Additionally, 32 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) have been notified, and 301 academies have been accredited. The sports facilities supported under the Khelo India Scheme are open to all citizens of the country. As of date 2781 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), are provided coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA),” Mandaviya said.

