 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings

The Indian men’s football team dropped two places to 127 in the latest FIFA rankings, published by the global football governing body on Thursday.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 18:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qtar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qtar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian football team pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Qtar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s football team dropped two places to 127 in the latest FIFA rankings, published by the global football governing body on Thursday.

Its latest 1-1 draw against Malaysia in an international friendly meant that the Blue Tigers finished 2024 without a single win, having played 11 matches in total.

Defending champion Argentina stays on top, followed by France and Spain in second and third.

More to follow...

Related Topics

India /

FIFA /

Malaysia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Yellow Army, Manolo’s men eye consecutive wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Ervine departs as Zimbabwe continues to struggle in 304-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Mick Schumacher to leave reserve driver role at Mercedes after ongoing season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ligue 1: Lyon, Nice hit with partial stadium closures over crowd behaviour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Frank Lampard appointed head coach of Coventry City, replaces Mark Robins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024/25: Man City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. UCL 24/25: Motta satisfied with point as ‘compact’ Juventus draws at Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Yellow Army, Manolo’s men eye consecutive wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Ervine departs as Zimbabwe continues to struggle in 304-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Mick Schumacher to leave reserve driver role at Mercedes after ongoing season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment