India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings

The Indian men’s football team dropped two places to 127 in the latest FIFA rankings, published by the global football governing body on Thursday.
Its latest 1-1 draw against Malaysia in an international friendly meant that the Blue Tigers finished 2024 without a single win, having played 11 matches in total.
Defending champion Argentina stays on top, followed by France and Spain in second and third.
More to follow...
