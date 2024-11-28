 />
Ligue 1: Lyon, Nice hit with partial stadium closures over crowd behaviour

Pyrotechnics used by Lyon fans interrupted their 1-0 home win over St Etienne earlier this month, while Nice supporters also let off such devices in the 2-2 draw with visitors Lille.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 16:47 IST , BENGALURU

Team Sportstar
FILE - Sixth-placed Lyon, which was sanctioned with a provisional demotion by France's National Directorate of Management Control earlier this month over alleged financial mismanagement, hosts fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.
FILE - Sixth-placed Lyon, which was sanctioned with a provisional demotion by France’s National Directorate of Management Control earlier this month over alleged financial mismanagement, hosts fifth-placed Nice on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE - Sixth-placed Lyon, which was sanctioned with a provisional demotion by France’s National Directorate of Management Control earlier this month over alleged financial mismanagement, hosts fifth-placed Nice on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ligue 1 sides Olympique Lyonnais and Nice were sanctioned with partial stadium closures for one match each over crowd behaviour, the governing Ligue de Football Professionnel disciplinary committee said on Wednesday.

Pyrotechnics used by Lyon fans interrupted their 1-0 home win over St Etienne earlier this month, while Nice supporters also let off such devices in the 2-2 draw with visitors Lille.

Nantes was handed a provisional partial stadium closure for one match after its fans threw objects and attempted to invade the pitch during a 2-0 home loss to Le Havre on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Man City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery

The LFP, which is investigating the incident, will render a final decision on Dec. 18.

Olympique Marseille was given a suspended one-match stadium closure after spectators threw objects in their 3-1 home defeat by AJ Auxerre this month, some of which hit a journalist.

Sixth-placed Lyon, which was sanctioned with a provisional demotion by France’s National Directorate of Management Control earlier this month over alleged financial mismanagement, hosts fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.

Nice plays its next Ligue 1 home game against Le Havre the following weekend.

