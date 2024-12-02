 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in December

The double Olympic medallist will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, who is the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. 

Published : Dec 02, 2024 20:04 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
India’s PV Sindhu in action at the Syed Modi Badminton Championship in Lucknow.
India’s PV Sindhu in action at the Syed Modi Badminton Championship in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu in action at the Syed Modi Badminton Championship in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

India’s champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu will get married on December 22 in Udaipur with the ceremonies starting on December 20, according to her family members.

The double Olympic medallist will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, who is the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies.

The wedding has been scheduled in such a way that Sindhu, who ended a long title-drought winning the Syed Modi Open on Sunday, can be back in January on the international circuit, it has been learned.

The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. 

Related stories

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in December
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 MSC; Bora picks up head injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in December
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Paris 2024 champion Kumar Nitesh nominated for Para Badminton ‘Player of the Year’ Award
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Pressure will always be there’: Treesa and Gayatri set sights on World Finals after maiden Super 300 win
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri pair end India’s 2024 title drought
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya stay on course for first titles of the year
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in December
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 MSC; Bora picks up head injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment