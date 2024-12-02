India’s champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu will get married on December 22 in Udaipur with the ceremonies starting on December 20, according to her family members.

The double Olympic medallist will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, who is the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies.

The wedding has been scheduled in such a way that Sindhu, who ended a long title-drought winning the Syed Modi Open on Sunday, can be back in January on the international circuit, it has been learned.

The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24.