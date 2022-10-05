National Games 2022: Rishabh, Aditi clinch individual gold medals in compound archery

Rishabh Yadav and Aditi Swami emerged as the men’s and women’s champions, respectively in compound archery competitions of the National Games at the Sanskardham Complex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Haryana’s Rishabh defeated Maharashtra’s Ojas Detale 148-147 in a closely-fought final to take the men’s individual gold medal. Gurwinder Singh claimed the bronze medal.

Maharashtra’s Aditi pipped Delhi girl Pragati 144-143 narrowly to win the women’s individual gold. Sakshi Chaudhary got the bronze.

Delhi – comprising Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, Kawalpreet Singh and Aman Saini – beat Punjab 233-226 to win the men’s team gold. Maharashtra took the bronze.

Aditi picked up her second gold when Maharshtra, also consisting of Monali Jadhao, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Purvasha Shende, defeated Andhra Pradesh 229-222 in the women’s team final. Punjab pocketed the bronze.

The Punjab duo of Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Avneet Kaur beat the Delhi pair of Priyansh and Pragati 155-153 for the mixed team crown. Uttar Pradesh secured the bronze medal.