Boxing

National Games 2022: Lovlina, Hussamuddin reach boxing quarterfinals

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on national champion Rohit Mor in the men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Y. B. Sarangi
05 October, 2022 19:39 IST
05 October, 2022 19:39 IST
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: VIJAY VERMA

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on national champion Rohit Mor in the men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin recorded comprehensive wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories at the boxing arena of the National Games on Wednesday.

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on national champion Rohit Mor in the men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Encouraged by Assam teammate and World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro from the stands and seconded by Worlds and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Lovlina – who had injured her nose recently during the selection trials for the Asian Championships – did not let her debut bout in 75kg last long.

Also Read
IBA allows return of Russian, Belarus boxers with flags and anthems

Lovlina rained punches on a hapless Nishi Bhardwaj, who got two standing counts before the referee stopped the contest in the opening round.

Hussamuddin convincingly defeated Satish Kumar 5-0. “After the Commonwealth Games, I spent some time with my (newborn) daughter, before resuming my training for the trials. I will use the National Games to prepare myself for the Asian Championships,” said Hussamuddin.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lomboria trounced Telangana’s Manasa Mattaparthi in a 60kg bout.

Important results (preliminary round):
Men: 51kg: Ankit Kumar (Har) bt Sai Kumar (SSCB) 4-1, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Srinu Muvvala (AP) 5-0, Mukesh Kumar (Del) bt Manish Sahu (Cht) 5-0; 57kg: Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Satish Kumar (UP) 5-0, Rohit Mor (Del) bt Rushikesh Goud (Mah) 4-1; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Vishal Yadav (UP) 5-0.
Women: 52kg: Nissy Thampi (Ker) bt Pooja (Del) 3-2, Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) bt Eva Marbani (Meg) 4-1; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Manasa Mattaparthi (Tel) RSC-R3, Parvish Konthoujam (Man) bt Ritu (Chd) 4-1; Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) bt Neha (Raj) 4-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Nishi Bhardwaj (Bih) RSC-R1.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us