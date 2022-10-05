Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin recorded comprehensive wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories at the boxing arena of the National Games on Wednesday.

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on national champion Rohit Mor in the men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Encouraged by Assam teammate and World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro from the stands and seconded by Worlds and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Lovlina – who had injured her nose recently during the selection trials for the Asian Championships – did not let her debut bout in 75kg last long.

Lovlina rained punches on a hapless Nishi Bhardwaj, who got two standing counts before the referee stopped the contest in the opening round.

Hussamuddin convincingly defeated Satish Kumar 5-0. “After the Commonwealth Games, I spent some time with my (newborn) daughter, before resuming my training for the trials. I will use the National Games to prepare myself for the Asian Championships,” said Hussamuddin.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lomboria trounced Telangana’s Manasa Mattaparthi in a 60kg bout.