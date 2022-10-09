National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Karandeep, Avani emerge winners in golf

Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes.

Y. B. Sarangi
Ahmedabad 09 October, 2022 17:47 IST
Ahmedabad 09 October, 2022 17:47 IST
Golfer Avani Prashanth (centre, in yellow) during the medal ceremony.

Golfer Avani Prashanth (centre, in yellow) during the medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: National Games Media

Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes.

Karandeep Kochhar and Avani Prashanth emerged as the men and women’s champions in the golf event of the National Games on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes.

Karnataka golfer Avani’s even par round was good enough to get her the women’s crown with an aggregate of 288. She won by four shots.

The two also helped their respective states to claim the team championships.

The scores:

Men: Individual: 1. Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65, 68) 267; 2. Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72, 71) 277; 3. Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69, 70) 281.

Team: 1. Chandigarh (Anant Singh Ahlawat, Karandeep) 571; 2. Karnataka (Aryan Anand, Trishul Chinappa) 581; Delhi (Sachin Baisoya, Shaurya Bhattacharya) 582.

Women: Individual: 1. Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71, 72) 288; 2. Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71, 80) 292; 3. Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77, 71) 295.

Team: 1. Karnataka (Avani Prashanth, Durga Nittur) 590; 2. Haryana (Lavanya Jadon, Vani Kapoor) 599; 3. Punjab (Amandeep Kaur, Mannat Brar) 601.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

National Games, October 7 in pictures: Shiva Thapa reaches quarterfinals, swimmers continue to shine

National Games, October 5 in pictures: Lovlina, Hussamuddin through to next round; multiple Games records set in swimming

National Games, October 4 in pictures: Ram Baboo breaks NR; Amlan Borgohain shines in men’s 200m

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us