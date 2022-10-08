National Games 2022

National Games: Karandeep, Amandeep maintain lead in golf after penultimate round

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 08 October, 2022 19:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Karandeep Kochhar leads the men’s golf competition with an aggregate of 189 at the National Games.

Karandeep Kochhar took the sole lead among men with an aggregate of 199, while Amandeep Kaur retained her lead among women with 212 after the penultimate round of the golf competitions in the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Saturday.

Chandigarh led in the team competition for men. Punjab and Karnataka shared the top place in the women’s section.

The scores:

Men: Individual: Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65) 199; Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72) 206; Ishaan Chawhan (71, 72, 68) and Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69) 211; Arjun Bhati (72, 70, 70) 212.

Team: Chandigarh 431; Karnataka 435; Haryana 436; Gujarat 439; Delhi 442.

Women: Individual: Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71) 212; Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71) 216; Nishna Patel (74, 68, 80) 222; Puneet Kaur Bajwa (75, 74, 74) 223; Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75), Seher Kaur Atwal (76, 77, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77) 224.

Team: Punjab and Karnataka 442; Haryana 450; Maharashtra 451; Delhi 457.

