MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey

Paris Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the 2024 Games on Monday, July 29.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 01:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Manika Batra reacts after defeating France’s Prithika Pavade.
India’s Manika Batra reacts after defeating France’s Prithika Pavade. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Manika Batra reacts after defeating France’s Prithika Pavade. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arjun Babuta missed out on a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle final after finishing fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Among other notable Indian performances on the third of the 2024 Games, Manika Batra qualified for the Round of 16 in the Table Tennis women’s singles event, while Lakshya Sen won his group stage match in the men’s badminton competition.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 3 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 29
SHOOTING
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh) - 580-20x (qualified for Bronze Medal Match)
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema) - 574-14x (10th)
10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - Ramita Jindal - 145.3 (7th)
10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - Arjun Babuta - 208.4 (4th)
BADMINTON
Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel (Germany) - (Cancelled)
Women’s Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Nami Matsuyama (Japan) 11-21, 12-21
Men’s Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen beat Julien Carraggi (Belgium) 21-19, 21-14
HOCKEY
Men’s Pool B - India drew with Argentina 1-1
ARCHERY
Men’s Team Quarterfinal - India (Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav) lost to Turkiye 2-6
TABLE TENNIS
Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Manika Batra beat Prithika Pavade (France) 4-0
TENNIS
Men’s Doubles First Round - Rohan Bopanna/N. Sriram Balaji lost to Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 2-6

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Manu Bhaker /

Arjun Babuta /

Manika Batra /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights July 29: Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in air rifle final; Manika Batra qualifes for TT Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra wins Round of 32 encounter against France’s Prithika Pavade
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 3 India Highlights: From Babuta’s heartbreak to archery exit, disappointing day for nation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Day 3 Top Moments in Pictures: Sheng Lihao wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle, Great Britain defends title in Eventing Team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra wins Round of 32 encounter against France’s Prithika Pavade
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: Manu Bhaker autographs shooting legend Kimberley Rhode’s cap after winning historic bronze medal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — July 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4: July 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights July 29: Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in air rifle final; Manika Batra qualifes for TT Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra wins Round of 32 encounter against France’s Prithika Pavade
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 3 India Highlights: From Babuta’s heartbreak to archery exit, disappointing day for nation
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Day 3 Top Moments in Pictures: Sheng Lihao wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle, Great Britain defends title in Eventing Team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment