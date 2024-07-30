Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 29; Arjun Babuta finishes fourth; India draws with Argentina in hockey

Arjun Babuta missed out on a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle final after finishing fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Among other notable Indian performances on the third of the 2024 Games, Manika Batra qualified for the Round of 16 in the Table Tennis women’s singles event, while Lakshya Sen won his group stage match in the men’s badminton competition.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 3 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: