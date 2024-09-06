Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday. With his victory, India surpassed Tokyo’s gold medal tally of five.
Currently, India has won 26 medals - six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.
Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 9 of Paralympics 2024:
INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 9 - SEPTEMBER 6
Para Canoe
Para Athletics
