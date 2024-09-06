MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 9, September 6.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 16:36 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Praveen Kumar of India in action at Paris Paralympics 2024.
Praveen Kumar of India in action at Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Praveen Kumar of India in action at Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday. With his victory, India surpassed Tokyo’s gold medal tally of five.

Currently, India has won 26 medals - six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 9 of Paralympics 2024:

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 9 - SEPTEMBER 6
Para Canoe
Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar - Sixth - 1:03.27
Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats - Prachi Yadav - Fourth - 1:06.83
Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Pooja Ojha - Fifth - 1:06.09
Para Athletics
Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran - First - 25.41s
Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final - Dipesh Kumar - Seventh - 26.11m
Para Athletics - Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 - Dilip Mahadu Gavit -Third - 49.54s
Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar - First - 2.08m

