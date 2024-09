Paralympics 2024, Day 10 - September 7: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.

On the 10th day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para equestrian, para athletics, para table tennis, para canoe, para powerlifting, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para judo, wheelchair basketball, blind football, para swimming and wheelchair fencing.

Here are the medal events on the 10th day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Women’s C1-3 Road Race, Men’s T1-2 Road Race, Women’s T1-2 Road Race, Mixed H1-5 Team Relay

13:00 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade IV

13:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T13, Men’s Shot Put - F34, Women’s Javelin Throw - F54, Men’s 800m - T34, Women’s 400m - T13, Men’s 200m - T35, Men’s 200m - T37, Men’s 100m - T36, Women’s Shot Put - F40

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS9 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS4 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS6 - Semifinals

14:27 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade V

14:50 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A

15:06 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A

15:22 - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Final A

15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 73kg Final

15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS9 - Semifinals, Men’s Singles - MS4 - Semifinals

15:40 - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL3 Final A

16:06 - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL3 Final A

16:09 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade I

16:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS8 - Gold Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 88kg Final

17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS8 - Gold Medal Match

17:36 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade II

18:30 - Sitting Volleyball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game

19:00 onwards - Para Judo - Men -90 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -90 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -90 kg J1 Final, Men +90 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men +90 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men +90 kg J1 Final, Women +70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women +70 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women +70 kg J1 Final, Men -90 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men -90 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men -90 kg J2 Final, Women +70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Women +70 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Women +70 kg J2 Final, Men +90 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest A, Men +90 kg J2 Bronze Medal Contest B, Men +90 kg J2 Final

19:03 - Para Equestrian - Individual Freestyle Event - Grade III

19:30 - Wheelchair Basketball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game

20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 79kg Final

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS9 - Gold Medal Match

21:00 - Blind Football - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

21:00 onwards - Para Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM10, Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM10, Men’s 100m Backstroke - S6, Women’s 100m Backstroke - S6, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S8, Women’s 100m Butterfly - S8, Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7, Women’s 50m Butterfly - S7, Men’s 50m Backstroke - S4, Women’s 50m Backstroke - S4, Men’s 100m Butterfly - S12, Women’s 100m Freestyle - S11, Men’s 200m Freestyle - S3, Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM5, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 34 Points

21:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Épée Team Finals

21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Gold Medal Match

22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 97kg Final

22:15 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Épée Team Finals

22:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41, Men’s Shot Put - F33, Men’s 1500m - T38, Men’s Long Jump - T20, Women’s 200m - T11, Women’s 200m - T12, Women’s 200m - T47, Men’s 200m - T64, Men’s Shot Put - F63, Women’s 800m - T34, Women’s 400m - T38, Men’s 400m - T47, Women’s 100m - T63

22:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS6 - Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Sitting Volleyball - Women’s Gold Medal Game

23:30 - Blind Football - Men’s Gold Medal Match

23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS9 - Gold Medal Match

00:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS4 - Gold Medal Match

01:00 - Wheelchair Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Match