Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics, Cycling: Britain wins gold in women's Madison Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the gold medal in the Olympic women's Madison at the Izu Velodrome. Reuters IZU 06 August, 2021 14:43 IST Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald of Team Great Britain celebrate winning the gold medal after the women's Madison final at the Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Reuters IZU 06 August, 2021 14:43 IST Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the gold medal in the Olympic women's Madison at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.Denmark took the silver medal and the Russian Olympic Committee's duo the bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :