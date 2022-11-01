Meet T. S. Divya - A basketball enthusiast who went on to become a shooting champion

For someone who took to shooting seriously only a few years ago, T. S. Divya has made rapid strides.

Divya was keen on basketball initially, before an injury forced her to give up the sport in 2016. It was her brother who encouraged her to try her hand at shooting.

She made an impact in quick time, winning medals consistently in the 10m air pistol and 25m sports pistol women’s events at State championships.

Karnataka shooters (L to R) Srijay, Divya T S, Meghana Sajjanar, and Tilottama Sen, during the felicitations ceremony for National and International Medal winners, by Karnataka State Rifle Association, at Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA), in Bengaluru on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Her step up to the national circuit was equally smooth. The 26-year-old from Karnataka claimed the 10m air pistol women’s silver and gold in the Indian team trials 5 and 6 respectively earlier this year. Most recently, Divya bagged the bronze medal in the National Games.

Divya aims to pursue international glory, but there is the matter of financial constraints in this expensive sport.

“My family supports me for now. This year, I plan to take up 25m and 50m events seriously, but the weapon, ammunition and training sessions for these events are expensive.

I don’t have my own weapon, so I use the rifle association’s shared weapon. I recently got my all-India license, so I can purchase and import my own firearm and ammunition. Having my own firearm and ammunition will make a huge difference,” Divya told Sportstar.

Divya, an L.L.M. (Master of Laws) student, is coached by the experienced Manjunath Patagar.

On her goals, Divya said, “I want to compete in World Cups. Next year, I have to stay in the top-five of the country to compete in the Olympic trials.”