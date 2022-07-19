Shooting

Shooting World Cup: Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan win bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event

Anish and Rhythm won India its 14th medal at the World Cup in Changwon. The duo had bagged a gold medal at the Cairo World Cup earlier this year.

19 July, 2022
Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan bagged a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol mixed team event, beating the Czech Republic duo 16-12.

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won the bronze medal in the 25 rapid-fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Tuesday.

The duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the match for the third place.

This was Anish and Rhythm's second ISSF Shooting World Cup medal. The pair had won the gold in the 25m rapid-fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.

India currently tops the medal tally at the Changwon World Cup with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

