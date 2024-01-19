MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says Manolo Marquez

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez said that to take Indian football forward, the country needs to appoint the best coaches in the academies.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 12:55 IST , PANJIM - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pradhyum Reddy, CEO Dempo SC, Manolo Marquez, Coach FC Goa, Caetano Fernandes, President Goa Football Association, Bramhanand Sankhwalkar, Former India Goalkeeper and Captain, speak during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday.
Pradhyum Reddy, CEO Dempo SC, Manolo Marquez, Coach FC Goa, Caetano Fernandes, President Goa Football Association, Bramhanand Sankhwalkar, Former India Goalkeeper and Captain, speak during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Pradhyum Reddy, CEO Dempo SC, Manolo Marquez, Coach FC Goa, Caetano Fernandes, President Goa Football Association, Bramhanand Sankhwalkar, Former India Goalkeeper and Captain, speak during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The lack of representation of Goan players in India’s age-group-level teams is a cause for concern and a testament to the state’s dwindling stocks in the sport, Pradhyum Reddy, CEO of Dempo SC, said during a panel discussion of Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa in Panjim on Friday. 

“The number of clubs in the top tiers has declined. The absolute numbers in terms of players playing on the national team are around the same. The number of minutes played by players from Goa on the national teams is relatively constant. Just in the last World Cup campaign, it has dropped now. We just have one player consistently playing minutes. Goa has very little to no representation at the Under-23, Under-20, Under-19, and Under-17 levels of the national team. The knock-on effect of that is seen 10 years down the line,” Reddy said. 

Goa Football Association president Caetano Fernandes believes the leadership’s lack of vision in the last 10 years has played a part in the sport’s decline in the State. 

“At the national level, we have three clubs. Since 2005 to 2015, in India, we had 300 players playing in the I-League. Today we have three clubs; we have altogether 20 players playing in the Indian teams. Our focus for the last 10 years in Goa wasn’t popular because of a lack of vision in the leadership. Since we took over, we have made sure that our grassroots level is strong. My dream is to have 400 to 500 players playing at the international level,” he said. 

The lack of Goan clubs in the top tiers of the Indian football hierarchy is something that was highlighted by all panelists during the discussion. Former India goalkeeper and captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar said that this left players with few options after graduating from age-group football. 

“Plenty of football is being played here; in schools, age-group tournaments are going on. But they will only go to a certain level. Earlier, there were so many clubs. That platform is missing today. Except Churchill Brothers in the I-League and FC Goa in the ISL, where will the rest of the players go?” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa’s head coach, Manolo Marquez, said that to take Indian football forward, the country needs to appoint the best coaches in the academies. 

“The structure of FC Goa is good compared to Hyderabad FC. But I have the feeling, in a lot of countries, that we are losing some important parts because we are only speaking of development. We have to improve at the grassroots. I am sure there is a big space for India in the next 10 years. 

“The money is in the highest category. But the best coaches have to be in the academies. This is the moment when the kid has to start learning football. There is a process in some countries. Our assistant coach, Gourmangi Singh, started to play football at 14 or 15, which is incredible. I am from a country where football is another kind of religion. You play football from the first moment when you have a memory. The first gift is a ball. You have to play football as soon as possible. First alone, then with teammates, and finally with the opposition.

We keep speaking of when India arrives at the World Cup. That is the last part of the chain. You have to start with the development of the players and how it is done. Development is only a word. What is important is how it is done,” Marquez opined.

The session was moderated by Sportstar senior reporter Aashin Prasad.

The Conclave was held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casagrand, and NewsX. 

Related Topics

Indian football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 125/5 vs Kerala; Karnataka dominates vs Goa; Pujara at crease for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anjali Bhagwat: Winning mindset of Indian shooters will be key in Paris
    Anjali Bhagwat
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana sheds light growing sporting opportunities in state
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi wins Sportstar Emerging Hero award at Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 125/5 vs Kerala; Karnataka dominates vs Goa; Pujara at crease for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anjali Bhagwat: Winning mindset of Indian shooters will be key in Paris
    Anjali Bhagwat
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment