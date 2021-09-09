Young Indian paddler Mudit to play in Danish Super League

Young Indian paddler Mudit Dani is all set to participate in the top division European League after he signed up to play for the B75 Table Tennis club in the Danish Super League.

Currently the sixth-ranked Indian in the men's singles world rankings, Mudit has earlier played in the leagues in Germany and France and, now has signed a season-long contract with the B75 Table Tennis club.

"I'm very excited as this is my first time playing in the top league in a European country. For this I'd like to thank B75 for believing in me. Experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at the international level," Mudit said in a statement.

Mudit made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first-ever medal in the senior circuit at the US Open in 2019.