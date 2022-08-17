Tennis

Chennai Open WTA250: Alison Riske-Amritraj, Caroline Garcia headline players list

Alison Riske-Amritraj and Caroline Garcia feature in the list of 21 direct entries released by the Women’s Tennis Association on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 19:05 IST
17 August, 2022 19:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Alison Riske-Amritraj, world number 29, is set to compete at the Chennai Open WTA250 event in September.

FILE PHOTO: Alison Riske-Amritraj, world number 29, is set to compete at the Chennai Open WTA250 event in September. | Photo Credit: Alexander Scheuber

Alison Riske-Amritraj and Caroline Garcia feature in the list of 21 direct entries released by the Women’s Tennis Association on Wednesday.

Alison Riske-Amritraj and Caroline Garcia are set to participate at the Chennai Open WTA250 event to be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai from September 12 to 18, as per the list of players released by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday.

The main draw consists of 21 direct acceptances, one special exempt, four wild cards and six qualifiers. Seven players from the top 100 in the world feature in the list of 21 direct acceptances.

The qualifying draw of 24 players consist of 20 direct acceptances and 4 wild cards.

Alison Riske-Amritraj, world number 29, is the highest ranked player in the field followed by Elise Mertens of Belgium, semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2018 and doubles winner with Sabalenka at the same Major in 2021.

World number 35 Caroline Garcia of France, who was the singles quarterfinalist at the French Open in 2016 and clinched the women’s doubles title at the clay Major in 2022, will also compete at the WTA250 event.

The list also includes 35-year-old Germany Tatjana Maria, 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist and mother of two, and an upcoming 15-year-old sensation Linda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic.

S. No. Name Country Rank
1 Alison Riske-Amritraj USA 29
2 Elise Mertens Belgium 33
3 Caroline Garcia France 35
4 Varvara Gracheva Russia 60
5 Magda Linette Poland 70
6 Rebecca Peterson Sweden 87
7 Tatjana Maria Germany 93
8 Qiang Wang China 103
9 Chloe Paquet France 111
10 Rebecca Marino Canada 113
11 Moyuka Uchijima Japan 131
12 Oksana Selekhmeteva Russia 145
13 Anna Blinkova Russia 151
14 Anastasia Gasanova Russia 156
15 Linda Fruhirtova Czech Republic 157
16 Katarzyna Kawa Poland 160
17 Yanina Wickmayer Belgium 162
18 Victoria Jimenez Andorra 165
19 Arianne Hartono Netherlands 166
20 Joanne Zuger Switzerland 167
21 Katie Swan Great Britain 177

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us