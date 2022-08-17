Chennai Open WTA250: Alison Riske-Amritraj, Caroline Garcia headline players list

Alison Riske-Amritraj and Caroline Garcia are set to participate at the Chennai Open WTA250 event to be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai from September 12 to 18, as per the list of players released by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday.

The main draw consists of 21 direct acceptances, one special exempt, four wild cards and six qualifiers. Seven players from the top 100 in the world feature in the list of 21 direct acceptances.

The qualifying draw of 24 players consist of 20 direct acceptances and 4 wild cards.

Alison Riske-Amritraj, world number 29, is the highest ranked player in the field followed by Elise Mertens of Belgium, semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2018 and doubles winner with Sabalenka at the same Major in 2021.

World number 35 Caroline Garcia of France, who was the singles quarterfinalist at the French Open in 2016 and clinched the women’s doubles title at the clay Major in 2022, will also compete at the WTA250 event.

The list also includes 35-year-old Germany Tatjana Maria, 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist and mother of two, and an upcoming 15-year-old sensation Linda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic.