MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kostyuk, Potapova advance to Indian Wells quarters for first time

Kostyuk only dropped four points on serve in the match and broke Pavlyuchenkova five times to reach her first quarterfinal at a WTA 1000 event.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 09:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action.
FILE PHOTO: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk crushed Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1 and will meet another Russian, Anastasia Potapova, in the Indian Wells quarters after beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3 earlier on Tuesday.

Kostyuk only dropped four points on serve in the match and broke Pavlyuchenkova five times to reach her first quarterfinal at a WTA 1000 event.

Kostyuk edged Pavlyuchenkova in a tight three setter at the San Diego Open earlier this month but had an easier time in their fourth round battle under sunny skies in the California desert.

“It definitely helped that I played her (recently),” Kostyuk told Tennis Channel.

Also read | Indian Wells: Alcaraz storms past Marozsan to reach quarters

“The conditions were much better for my game here, the ball bounces much higher and it’s a bit warmer. I didn’t feel like I was in so much trouble like I did in San Diego.”

The 21-year-old Kostyuk is seeded 31st at the tournament. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January for her best result at a Grand Slam.

Potapova booked her first trip to the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event with her win over Dubai champion Paolini.

Potapova disappeared in the one-sided second set but recovered to snap Paulini’s eight match winning streak, sealing the victory when the 13th seeded Italian’s backhand went wide on match point.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marta Kostyuk /

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova /

Indian Wells

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kostyuk, Potapova advance to Indian Wells quarters for first time
    Reuters
  2. Arteta hails magic night as Arsenal reaches UEFA Champions League quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: Taide, Shorey batting; VID needs 528 more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal scrapes past Porto on penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kostyuk, Potapova advance to Indian Wells quarters for first time
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Alcaraz storms past Marozsan to reach quarters
    Reuters
  3. Rafael Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo Masters, enters main draw
    AFP
  4. Djokovic rues ‘bad day’ after shock exit from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells Masters 2024: Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu, Gauff advances to fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kostyuk, Potapova advance to Indian Wells quarters for first time
    Reuters
  2. Arteta hails magic night as Arsenal reaches UEFA Champions League quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: Taide, Shorey batting; VID needs 528 more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal scrapes past Porto on penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment