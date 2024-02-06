MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pegula parts ways with coach Witt

Jessica Pegula, world number four, ends her coaching partnership with David Witt after five years, surprising him.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 14:57 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jessica Pegula in action.
Jessica Pegula in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula in action. | Photo Credit: AP

World number four Jessica Pegula has ended her five-year coaching partnership with David Witt who said the split had come as a complete surprise.

American Pegula exited the Australian Open in the second round after losing to Frenchwoman Clara Burel and withdrew from the doubles event in which she was partnered up with Coco Gauff.

“It was a total surprise to me. Never saw it coming. We’ve had a great friendship for five years, so it’s very tough,” Witt told tennis.com.

“She’s obviously knocking on the door of winning a major. Our goals were to win a Grand Slam. Obviously, that was cut short, didn’t get to accomplish that, but I think everything else has been awesome.”

Pegula, 29, was ranked 76th when she began working with Witt and he helped her win her first WTA title in 2019 in Washington.

The American reached the last eight in three of the four majors in 2022 and broke into top 10 after reaching the quarterfinals in that year’s French Open.

READ | Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and others set for Saudi Arabia exhibition

Pegula reached her third Australian Open quarterfinal in a row in 2023. She has won four singles and seven doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including two WTA 1000 titles.

“The hard work she put in and we put in, that was something to remember,” Witt said on Pegula’s career.

“I’ve been pretty lucky that I’ve only been with two players the last 15 years,” added Witt added who also coached Venus Williams. 

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa live score, U19 World Cup semifinal: SA 72/2 in 14 overs; Pretorius, Seletswane rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and others set for Saudi Arabia exhibition
    AP
  3. MCC organises get-together to commemorate 50th anniversary of India’s first Davis Cup final appearance in the Open era
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Napolitano beats Kaichi Uchida, enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja beats top seed Kayla; Ankita-Rutuja duo exits
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa live score, U19 World Cup semifinal: SA 72/2 in 14 overs; Pretorius, Seletswane rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment