Russia Ukraine war: Medvedev feels sorry for Ukrainian players competing amid crisis

Daniil Medvedev said he felt sorry for Ukrainian players competing on the tours amid turmoil in their country, which Russia invaded last year.

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells due to what she said was a panic attack triggered by a chat with WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion.

Belarus has been a staging ground for what Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Women’s world number one, Iga Swiatek, has called for more support for Ukrainian players as they compete during the ongoing crisis.

“I do feel sorry for all the Ukrainian players and what they go through,” Russian Medvedev said after reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells.

“For sure, the situation with Tsurenko, I don’t know in detail. It’s more for her and for, maybe, a little bit Sabalenka to answer because I didn’t know about this till the next day,” added the 2021 U.S. Open champion.

Western military officials estimate casualties on both sides at more than 100,000 killed or wounded since Russia’s invasion. Tens of thousands of civilians are also feared to have died, while millions have fled the threat of fighting.

The ATP said, in a statement, last year they “strongly condemn Russia’s reprehensible invasion of Ukraine”.

“Of course, we have a responsibility (to talk about the issue), and it depends how every person, individual, will do with it,” the world number six Medvedev said.

“I’ve always said the same, I’m for peace all over the world, and that’s all I can say.”