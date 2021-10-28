Transylvania Open: Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins

Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis on Wednesday by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Transylvania Open.

Ruse, one of the up-and-coming Romanian talents, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100.

However, Ruse quickly found herself down 5-0 against Halep and dropped her serve two more times in the second set.

The top-seeded Halep, who improved to 14-0 in WTA-level matches against fellow Romanian players, will face Varvara Gracheva of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Anett Kontaveit defeated Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-5 to stretch her indoor winning streak to 11 matches.

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who beat Anastasia Gasanova of Russia 6-2, 7-5, and Jacqueline Cristian of Romania, who edged fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (5), 7-5, became the first players to advance to the quarterfinals.