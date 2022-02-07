Home Volleyball Volleyball Senior Nationals: Services men, Kerala women start with wins Services men defeated last year's runner-up Assam 3-1 while defending champion Kerala women brushed aside Delhi 3-0 in the 70th senior national volleyball championship. Team Sportstar 07 February, 2022 21:23 IST Services men defeated Assam 3-1 while Kerala women brushed aside Delhi 3-0 in the 70th senior national volleyball championship.(Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 07 February, 2022 21:23 IST Services men defeated last year's runner-up Assam 3-1 while defending champion Kerala women brushed aside Delhi 3-0 in the 70th senior national volleyball championship which began at the KIIT's Biju Patnaik indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.In other league matches, Railway men defeated Karnataka 3-0 while while Tamil Nadu women prevailed over Uttar Pradesh 3-1.Veenil Krishna, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, inaugurated the championship.The results (league matches):Men: Railways bt Karnataka 25-15, 25-17, 25-21; Services bt Assam 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17; Odisha bt Bihar 25-15, 25-22, 25-15; Telangana bt West Bengal 29-27, 25-16, 25-22; Delhi bt Ladakh 25-5, 25-5, 25-6; Uttarakhand bt Chattisgarh 25-21, 25-16, 25-23; Puducherry bt Himachal Pradesh 25-15, 25-21, 25-15; MP bt J&K 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25,15-13;Women: Kerala bt Delhi 25-9, 25-12, 25-18; Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-15. Karnataka bt West Bengal 25-17, 25-18, 25-20; Andhra Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 25-21, 25-21, 25-20; Odisha bt Puducherry 25-11, 25-8, 25-6; Haryana bt Uttaranchal 25-13, 25-4, 25-8. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :