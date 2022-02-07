Volleyball Senior Nationals: Services men, Kerala women start with wins

Services men defeated last year's runner-up Assam 3-1 while defending champion Kerala women brushed aside Delhi 3-0 in the 70th senior national volleyball championship which began at the KIIT's Biju Patnaik indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

In other league matches, Railway men defeated Karnataka 3-0 while while Tamil Nadu women prevailed over Uttar Pradesh 3-1.

Veenil Krishna, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, inaugurated the championship.