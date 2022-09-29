National Games: India’s best archers brace up for a hard challenge

A majority of the top archers of the country - barring Olympian Deepika Kumari - will treat the National Games, beginning at the Sanskardham ground here on Friday, as a year-ending event. The Games will test the archers ahead of an important year.

Olympian archers Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Jayanta Talukdar and young talent Parth Salunkhe - among men - and the talented Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Ridhi Phor and Dipti Kumari - among women - will be some of the prominent names who will be seen in action in recurve competitions.

“It’s a top level event in the country and my training at Pune has been good,” said Tarundeep.

“The National Games will give me a chance to check where I am,” said Atanu.

But archery followers will miss the experienced Deepika Kumari, who has chosen to take a break.

In the compound section, the decorated Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini - among men - and Triple Worlds silver medallist V. Jyothi Surekha, Priya Gurjar, Muskar Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Pragati - among women - will be some of the attractions.