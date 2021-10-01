More Sports Archery Archery Jamshedpur all set to host senior archery nationals Over 950 archers and team officials from 40 states and sports control/promotion boards have registered for the event. PTI Ranchi 01 October, 2021 16:21 IST The 10-day competition will be organised at the Tata Archery Academy as part of celebrations for the establishment's 25th anniversary. - Biswaranjan Rout PTI Ranchi 01 October, 2021 16:21 IST Jamshedpur is all set to host the 40th senior archery nationals (recurve and compound) for both men and women from Saturday.The 10-day competition will be organised at the Tata Archery Academy as part of celebrations for the establishment's 25th anniversary.Over 950 archers and team officials from 40 states and sports control/promotion boards have registered for the event.Archery World Cup: Deepika and Atanu lose in bronze medal play-offsThe senior nationals will be conducted in three phases starting with Indian round (bamboo round) event on October 2-3 followed by compound event on October 5-6 and recurve (Olympic) event on October 8-9, Archery Association of India (AAI) said.AAI president Arjun Munda, who is also the chief of Jharkhand Archery Association, will inaugurate the event on Saturday.World Archery Championship: Jyothi wins silver in women's compound eventThe last nationals was staged in Cuttack in March 2019. Thereafter, no national championship could be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :