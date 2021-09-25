World Archery Championship: Jyothi wins silver in women's compound event

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won silver in the women's compound event at the World Archery Championship in Yankton, U.S., on Saturday.

Facing Sara Lopez for the third time this tournament, the Indian lost to the world number three Columbian yet again 144- 146.

The Indian defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico 148-146 to enter her third finals of the tournament. In the quarterfinals, she thrashed World Number 19 Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia 150-144.

Earlier, Jyothi claimed two podium finishes in the compound mixed and women's event. She along with her two compatriots Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost to their Colombian rivals Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez 229-224 in the women's event.

Later, Jyothi and Abhishek Verma went down fighting to the Colombian duo of Lopez and Daniel Munoz 154-150.

This is Jyothi's sixth world championships medal. The 25-year-old had bagged a team silver and an individual bronze in 2017 and a team bronze medal in 2019.