World Archery Championships: India settles for silver in compound women's team and mixed events Colombia defeated India by 229-224 and 154-150 in the compound women's team and mixed team finals respectively on Friday. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2021 06:40 IST Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. (File Image) - Special Arrangement India settled for silver in the compound women's team and mixed events at the World Archery Championships in Yankton on Friday.Indian compound women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost the final 224-229 to Colombian trio of Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez.In the compound mixed team final, the fifth-seeded Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi was defeated 150-154 by the second-seeded Colombian duo of Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz.