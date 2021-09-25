World Archery Championships: India settles for silver in compound women's team and mixed events

India settled for silver in the compound women's team and mixed events at the World Archery Championships in Yankton on Friday.

Indian compound women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost the final 224-229 to Colombian trio of Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez.

In the compound mixed team final, the fifth-seeded Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi was defeated 150-154 by the second-seeded Colombian duo of Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz.