Archery World Cup: Deepika defeats Svetlana and advances to semis of the women's recurve event

World No.2 Deepika Kumari defeated Olympic team silver medallist Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia 6-4 to enter the recurve women’s individual semifinals and stay in contention for a medal in the Archery World Cup Final (WCF) here on Thursday.

Guided by her archer husband Atanu Das on a rainy day, Deepika staved off a strong challenge from Svetlana in the quarterfinals to keep alive her chances for a sixth WCF medal.

Deepika and Svetlana were tied on 1-1 after they scored 27 apiece in the first set. Then the Indian shot 9, 9, 8 against the Russian’s 9, 7, 8 to win the second set 26-24 and lead 3-1.

Three 10s fetched Deepika the perfect score as she beat her rival 30-25 to go 5-1 up.

However, Svetlana fought back on the strength of two 10s and a 9 to win the fourth set 29-26 and narrow the margin to 5-3.

Both shared the spoils in the fifth with a 28-28 scoreline. It helped Deepika set up a last-four clash with another Russian, double Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Elena Osipova.

Abhishek Verma, the lone Indian compound archer in fray, crashed out in the men's individual quarterfinals, losing 146-142 to American Braden Gellenthien.

Gellenthien led 28-27 after the first end and extended his lead by taking the second 30-29. Abhishek gave the local archer, a multiple World championships team gold winner, a close chase by shooting two more 29s and sharing honours in the next two ends.

At 116-114, Gellenthien scored another perfect 30 to win the fifth end and the match on Wednesday.