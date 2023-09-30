India looks set for another medal haul on Saturday, September 30 after making it through to the finals of tennis mixed doubles and squash men’s team event.
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol topped the qualification in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team to seal a place in the gold medal match against China.
Yesterday, India’s 10m air pistol women’s team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinched silver in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.
Shortly after, the men’s team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Sunil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran followed suit as they clinched gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3P team event.
Later, the Indian women’s squash team consisting of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged the bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals.
Kiran Baliyan ended the day with a bronze in the women’s shot put with a 17.36m in her third attempt.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|105
|65
|33
|203
|2
|Japan
|28
|35
|37
|100
|3
|Republic of Korea
|27
|28
|50
|105
|4
|India
|8
|12
|13
|33
|5
|Thailand
|8
|3
|9
|20
|6
|Uzbekistan
|7
|10
|15
|32
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|6
|7
|9
|22
|8
|Hong Kong (China)
|5
|13
|18
|36
|9
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|3
|10
|10
|23
|10
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|3
|6
|4
|13
Table last updated on September 30 at 8:15 AM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
- Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match in mixed team; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji, Nithya qualify for final
- Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
- Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
- Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Sreeshankar, Aldrin advance to long jump final; Yarraji through to women’s 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE