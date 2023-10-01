India remained in the fourth place in the overall Asian Games medals tally after its two gold medals in squash and tennis on Saturday in Hangzhou.
The country can solidfy its spot at fourth with multiple medal prospects in action on Sunday.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|114
|68
|34
|216
|2
|Japan
|28
|38
|39
|105
|3
|Republic of Korea
|27
|29
|54
|110
|4
|India
|10
|14
|14
|38
|5
|Uzbekistan
|10
|11
|16
|37
|6
|Thailand
|8
|4
|14
|26
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|7
|9
|9
|25
|8
|Hong Kong (China)
|5
|15
|18
|38
|9
|DPR Korea
|5
|7
|4
|16
|10
|IR Iran
|3
|11
|11
|25
(Last updates at 0730 IST on October 1)
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok nears gold in golf, men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 38 medals
- Bellingham impresses again as Real Madrid deals Girona its 1st defeat of season to go top of La Liga
- Premier League: Referees’ governing body admits ‘significant human error’ after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham
- Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Nandini third, Swapna seventh after long jump in Women’s heptathlon; Yarraji finishes third 200m heats; Streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE