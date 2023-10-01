MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 38 medals

Asian Games 2023: India’s Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh secured silver and bronze for India in the men’s 10000m event on Saturday to take the country’s overall tally to 38 medals.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 07:37 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Srikanth Kidambi during the badminton men’s team semifinal against South Korea.
India's Srikanth Kidambi during the badminton men's team semifinal against South Korea. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Srikanth Kidambi during the badminton men’s team semifinal against South Korea. | Photo Credit: AFP

India remained in the fourth place in the overall Asian Games medals tally after its two gold medals in squash and tennis on Saturday in Hangzhou.

The country can solidfy its spot at fourth with multiple medal prospects in action on Sunday.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 114 68 34 216
2 Japan 28 38 39 105
3 Republic of Korea 27 29 54 110
4 India 10 14 14 38
5 Uzbekistan 10 11 16 37
6 Thailand 8 4 14 26
7 Chinese Taipei 7 9 9 25
8 Hong Kong (China) 5 15 18 38
9 DPR Korea 5 7 4 16
10 IR Iran 3 11 11 25

(Last updates at 0730 IST on October 1)

