Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 38 medals

India remained in the fourth place in the overall Asian Games medals tally after its two gold medals in squash and tennis on Saturday in Hangzhou.

The country can solidfy its spot at fourth with multiple medal prospects in action on Sunday.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 114 68 34 216 2 Japan 28 38 39 105 3 Republic of Korea 27 29 54 110 4 India 10 14 14 38 5 Uzbekistan 10 11 16 37 6 Thailand 8 4 14 26 7 Chinese Taipei 7 9 9 25 8 Hong Kong (China) 5 15 18 38 9 DPR Korea 5 7 4 16 10 IR Iran 3 11 11 25

(Last updates at 0730 IST on October 1)