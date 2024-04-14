MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma hits 500 sixes in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma completed 500 sixes in T20 cricket during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Rohit is the first Indian batter to record the feat. Only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Colin Munro have more maximums to their name.
The former MI captain had started the game on Sunday with 497 maximums and hit sixes off Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman to get to the mark.
Most Sixes in T20 cricket
