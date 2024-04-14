MagazineBuy Print

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma hits 500 sixes in T20 cricket

Rohit is the first Indian batter to record the feat. Only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Colin Munro have more maximums to their name.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 22:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Chennai Super Kings match.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Chennai Super Kings match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Chennai Super Kings match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Rohit Sharma completed 500 sixes in T20 cricket during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit is the first Indian batter to record the feat. Only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Colin Munro have more maximums to their name.

The former MI captain had started the game on Sunday with 497 maximums and hit sixes off Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman to get to the mark.

Most Sixes in T20 cricket
Chris Gayle - 1056
Kieron Pollard - 860
Andre Russell - 678
Colin Munro - 548
Rohit Sharma - 500*

