MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni completes 5000 runs for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni completed 5000 runs for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2024 game against Mumbai Indians at the Wakhede Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni came in to bat at number six with just four deliveries remaining in the innings. He then hit Hardik Pandya for three sixes and scored 20 runs off four balls to help his side finish on 206 for four.

He is the second CSK batter to accumulate 5000 runs for the franchise. Suresh Raina is the other batter to have reached the landmark, scoring 5529 runs for the team in 195 innings, before his retirement from the game.